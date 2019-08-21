Nomadic Education: NCNE Boss Stresses Need for Peaceful Co-Existence.

The National Commission for Nomadic Education {NCNE} has stressed the importance of peaceful co-existence between pastoralists and their host communities, pointing out that it is only when there is peace that children will be made available for teaching in nomadic schools.

Executive Secretary of NCNE, Professor Barshir Usman gave the advice in Enugu at the ongoing Capacity Development of Nomadic School Based Management Committees {SBMCs} workshop.

He pointed out that once there is peace, it will be difficult to find children that will be trained hence the need for pastoralists and their host communities to embrace peace.

Shedding Light on the National Livestock Transformation Plan, the NCNE boss disclosed that education is one of the pillars of the plan.

According to him, while efforts will be made to teach the pupils to enable them acquire formal education, the adults will be educated on the value chain within the livestock industry.

He told the participants that the Capacity Development of the leaders of School based Management Committees was expected to mobilize the communities on the role of SBMCs to increase pupils’ enrolment, attendance, progression, transition as well as improve operations, teaching and learning activities.

The training, according to him, will spell out the roles and responsibilities of SBMCs aimed at creating synergy between school, communities, local government, traditional rulers, civil societies, and other stakeholders towards the development of nomadic schools in the country.

“Moreover, School Based management Committees{SBMCs} are aimed at promoting decision making by the people where each and every member has a say in the governance of schools.

“In essence, people initiate, conceptualize, discuss, plan and implement activities they will do as community. The same community in form of SBMCs collectively evaluate the projects or activities accomplished” he stated.