NEWS
PDP Clears, Alaibe, Igali, Wada, Melaye For Bayelsa, Kogi Polls
All the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirants in Kogi and Bayelsa elections scaled the party’s screening exercise ahead of the September 3 primaries in both states.
Speaking at the issuance of certificate to aspirants, the national chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, assured the aspirants that the party will be neutral, adding that there is no preferred candidate.
Secondus told them not to rely on any party leader, not even members of the National Working Committee (NWC).
“Go and work on the delegates. They are the ones that will elect you as candidate, no one else, not even members of the NWC.
“All I can assure you is that we are going to conduct free, fair and transparent primaries in Kogi and Bayelsa States,” Secondus stated.
In Bayelsa State, 21 aspirants including the deputy governor, John Jona, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Kemela Okara, former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Timi Alaibe, former Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Power, Ambassador Godknows and Senator Douye Diri, were also cleared for the primary.
Former Governor Idris Wada, Senator Dino Melaye and Abubakar Ibrahim, son of former Governor Ibrahim Idris, were among the 13 aspirants cleared to contest the Kogi PDP primary.
MOST READ
Take Bribe, Get Sacked, FRSC Warns Personnel
4 Policemen Face Charges For Extrajudicial Killings
How Judiciary Sustained Uninterrupted 20-year Democracy
‘S’Court Has No Jurisdiction Outside Record Of Appeal Before It’
Bayelsa Gov’ship Race: Indirect Primary, Best For APC – Chieftain
Bayelsa Political Elders, Others Hail PMB Over Sylva, Akpabio’s Portfolios
Zoning Is Alien To Bayelsa PDP – Agbedi
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES19 hours ago
BREAKING: PMB Inaugurates Cabinet, Assigns Ministerial Portfolios
-
INTERVIEWS21 hours ago
My Music Is Conscious, Spiritual, Soul Lifting And Ahead Of Time – Jethro Lion
-
NEWS20 hours ago
Davido Pulls Stunning Performance With 50 Cent
-
COVER STORIES6 hours ago
Govs Meet Over NFIU Guidelines, SDGs, Others
-
NEWS22 hours ago
FG Appoints Kashifu Abdullahi As New NITDA Boss
-
WORLD22 hours ago
Lightning Kills Shepherd, 19 Buffaloes In Indonesia
-
METRO21 hours ago
Boss Mustapha Takes Oath Of Office As Buhari Swears In Ministers
-
ENTERTAINMENT21 hours ago
Top Lagos Disc Jockey, DJ Barbie Drops New Mixtape