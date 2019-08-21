NEWS
Presidential Election Tribunal Reserves Judgment
The Presidential Election Petition on Wednesday reserved judgement in the petition challenging the election of Muhammadu Buhari as president.
NAN reports that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and the PDP, are challenging the election of President Buhari.
Buhari was declared the winner of the Feb. 23 presidential election, with over 15 million votes as against Atiku’s 11, 262,978 votes.
The five-member panel led by Justice Mohammed Garba reserved judgment to a date to be communicated to all the parties involved in the petition.
Dr Levi Uzoukwu, who led the petitioners’ legal team insisted in his final written address that President Buhari’s claim that he submitted his certificates to the Military Board has been controverted by the Secretary to the Military Board.
Lawyers to INEC, President Buhari and the All Progressives Congress, however, urged the Tribunal to dismiss the petition with substantial cost for lacking in merit and substance.
They argued that the nation’s law only requires a candidate to be educated up to secondary school level or its equivalent.
MOST READ
Take Bribe, Get Sacked, FRSC Warns Personnel
4 Policemen Face Charges For Extrajudicial Killings
How Judiciary Sustained Uninterrupted 20-year Democracy
‘S’Court Has No Jurisdiction Outside Record Of Appeal Before It’
Bayelsa Gov’ship Race: Indirect Primary, Best For APC – Chieftain
Bayelsa Political Elders, Others Hail PMB Over Sylva, Akpabio’s Portfolios
Zoning Is Alien To Bayelsa PDP – Agbedi
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES19 hours ago
BREAKING: PMB Inaugurates Cabinet, Assigns Ministerial Portfolios
- INTERVIEWS21 hours ago
My Music Is Conscious, Spiritual, Soul Lifting And Ahead Of Time – Jethro Lion
- COVER STORIES6 hours ago
Govs Meet Over NFIU Guidelines, SDGs, Others
- NEWS22 hours ago
FG Appoints Kashifu Abdullahi As New NITDA Boss
- WORLD22 hours ago
Lightning Kills Shepherd, 19 Buffaloes In Indonesia
- NEWS20 hours ago
Davido Pulls Stunning Performance With 50 Cent
- METRO21 hours ago
Boss Mustapha Takes Oath Of Office As Buhari Swears In Ministers
- ENTERTAINMENT21 hours ago
Top Lagos Disc Jockey, DJ Barbie Drops New Mixtape