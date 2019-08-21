LAW
Security Guard Docked For Allegedly Defiling 10-year-old girl
A 33-year-old security guard, Suleiman Mohammed, on Wednesday appeared in a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State, for allegedly defiling a 10-year-old girl.
Mohammed, whose address was not provided, is charged with two counts of rape and threat to life.
The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Akpan Nkem, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on April 27 and Aug. 11, at Awolola Str., Adele Era, Ijanikin area of Lagos.
Nkem alleged that the defendant defiled the minor and threatened to kill her using his charms.
The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 168 and 56 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.
The Chief Magistrate, Mr Patrick Adekomiya, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N300, 000 with two sureties in like sum.
He adjourned the case until Sept.16, for hearing. (NAN)
