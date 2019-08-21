COVER STORIES
Sen Abbo’s Absence Stalls Assault Trial
The absence of Senator Elisha Abbo, who allegedly assaulted a nursing mother, has stalled his trial in a Zuba Chief Magistrate Court in Abuja.
During the court sitting yesterday, the police prosecution counsel, James Idachaba, told the court that the defendant was not in court.
Idachaba told the court that he was ready to open his case against the defendant and all his witnesses were in court.
However, Mr. Adegbite Adeniyi, Counsel to Abbo, told the court that his client was sick.
”My Lord my client is suffering from Acute Febrile (a medical term used to describe a sudden fever or elevation in body temperature)”, he said.A
Adeniyi, who presented a medical report to the court, added that Abbo was on admission in a hospital in Yola, Adamawa State.
He told the court that his client’s surety was in court.
He explained that the prosecution served him with the proof of evidence in the morning in court.
Adeniyi prayed the court to grant him an adjournment to put his house in other.
However, the prosecution did not oppose the oral application made by Abbo’s counsel.
The Magistrate, Abdullahi Ilelah, adjourned the case until September 24 for hearing.
The Senator, who represents Adamawa North Senatorial Zone was arraigned on July 8 for allegedly assaulting a nursing mother, Mrs Warmate Osimibibra
The prosecution alleged that the Senator committed the offence on May 11 at Pleasure Chest Shop FA 45 Located at Bannex Plaza Aminu Kano Crescent Wuse II Abuja.
MOST READ
Repairs On Kwara Waterworks Almost Completed – Engineers
FG, Huawei Awards 1000 Nigerian Civil Servants
Report Says Insecurity Triples School Closures In West, Central Africa
Zamfara Gov’s Wife Bags Fulani Traditional Title
Tribunal Sacks Dino Melaye As Kogi West Senator
Pakistan Mulling Legal Action Over Twitter Suspension Of Accounts
Nigeria Will Surmount Its Current Security Challenges – Gov. Abdulrazaq
MOST POPULAR
-
FOOTBALL22 hours ago
Former Falconets Captain, Chiejine, Is Dead
-
BUSINESS12 hours ago
FAAC Disburses N769.5bn To 3-Tiers Of Government For August
-
NEWS21 hours ago
Aregbesola Tasks NSCDC On Intelligence Gathering
-
NEWS20 hours ago
Ibadan Monarchs May Lose Crown As Makinde Resolves To Discontinue With Prosecution
-
POLITICS22 hours ago
Gov Dickson Solicits International Support For Credible Elections
-
FOOTBALL21 hours ago
Former Ghana, MLS Forward Agogo Dies At 40
-
NEWS20 hours ago
Ministerial Appointment: ‘Why Am Absolutely Loyal To Buhari’ – Sylva
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Security: Group Calls On Ministers To Increase Support For Police