Top Lagos Disc Jockey, DJ Barbie Drops New Mixtape 

Fast-rising Nigeria female Disc Jockey(DJ) and sound Engineer, “DJ Barbie”, is set to thrill her amazing fans with the release of her first mixtape titled, “Lituation”. A mixtape that creatively syncs the mix of both foreign and local songs which includes afro, rap, hip-hop etc.

The drop of “Lituation” is coming at the time where much is being expected from the fast-fingers of “DJ Barbie”, after her performance and appearances at high profile events and concerts across Nigeria.

With her 9months experience in the Disc Jockey industry, the Imo state indigent talent made a mind blowing performance at Warri, during the “Bovi Man On Fire”, a comedy concert that was well attended across in the Africa continent, as she thrilled the crowd with breathtaking Djing that was quite impressive and amazing.

Barbie Madu is a young and passionate female DJ, who is creating a niche for herself in the entertainment industry. She is a graduate of the National Open University, who is based in Lagos. She is presently signed under the management of Amity Global Network; Africa’s leading PR Agency, headquartered in Abuja, Nigeria.