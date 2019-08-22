CRIME
2 Docked Over Alleged Unlawful Possession Of Military Kits
Two men, Mutiu Ogundeji, 32, and Hakeem Adeagbo, 26, yesterday appeared before Mrs Imoleayo Akinrodoye, the President of a Mapo Grade ‘A’ Customary Court in Ibadan, charged with posing as military officers.
The suspects, whose addresses were not provided, are facing a two-count charge of unlawful possession and impersonation.
Police prosecutor, Ayodele Ayeni told the Court that the defendants were arrested on Monday at Bode area of Ibadan, after some concerned members of the community, who knew them to be jobless, alerted the police of their activities in the neighbourhood.
He tendered two pairs of military trousers, two camouflage shirts, two underwears, two caps, four pairs of socks and a sweater as exhibits found in possession of the duo.
In their defence, each of the suspects confessed to being in possession of military uniforms, but denied using them for armed robbery or any fraudulent purpose.
Akinrodoye went ahead to admit the defendants to bail in the sum of N200,000 each with two reliable sureties each in like sum.
She later adjourned the case till Aug. 30 for continuation of hearing.
