NEWS
Aregbesola Tasks NSCDC On Intelligence Gathering
The newly appointed Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, has called the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), to strengthen its capacity on intelligence gathering.
Aregbesola, who made the call on Thursday in Abuja during a familiarisation visit to NSCDC headquarters, said that effective intelligence gathering by security agencies was of paramount importance.
“Provision of early warning signals by security agencies must be sharpened to reduce security threats in Nigeria and we will be proactive rather than being reactive.
“It is not the arrest of crisis that is the hallmark of security agencies but its prevention and so, threats are to be totally eradicated,” he said.
Aregbesola, however, called for the cooperation of all security agencies to savage the security challenges in the country.
According to him, it is important for the ministry to set a slogan that will tackle the problems of security, improvement of the economy and war against corruption by being transparent.
“We must give Nigerians the full meaning of the new acronym: ‘SET’ as S stands for Security, E stands for Economy while T stands for transparency,” he said.
He said that security would be given priority under his watch, adding that he would within the shortest time of his administration change the narrative of security in the country.
Abdullahi Gana, Commandant General of the Corps, commended the minister for the visit and pledged the commitment of NSCDC to work seamlessly to achieve its goals. (NAN)
MOST READ
MRA Hails NIPC Over Compliance With FOI Obligations
Ibadan Monarchs May Lose Crown As Makinde Resolves To Discontinue With Prosecution
Ministerial Appointment: ‘Why Am Absolutely Loyal To Buhari’ – Sylva
Ekiti APC Felicitates With Otunba Niyi Adebayo
NPA Board Moves To Reposition Eastern Ports
SDP Confirms Adeniran As National Chairman
Boko Haram Raids Borno Communities, Sets Public Property Ablaze
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
Govs Meet Over NFIU Guidelines, SDGs, Others
- NEWS24 hours ago
US Backs NDDC Over Niger Delta Development
- NEWS21 hours ago
PDP Clears, Alaibe, Igali, Wada, Melaye For Bayelsa, Kogi Polls
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
High Expectations As Ministers Assume Office, Unveil Agenda
- POLITICS24 hours ago
Bayelsa Guber: Mixed Reaction As David Lyon Joins APC Governorship Race
- NEWS23 hours ago
Five EU States To Take In Open Arms Migrants, Ending Standoff
- CRIME13 hours ago
Troops Thwart Terrorists Plan, Clear Maiduguri-Kondugu-Bama Road
- POLITICS14 hours ago
PDP Clears 34 Aspirants For Bayelsa, Kogi Gov’ship Polls