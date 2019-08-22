Others
Aspirant Vows To Strengthen Local Governments In Kogi
An All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in the November 16 election in Kogi State, retired Vice Admiral Usman Jibrin, has promised to strengthen local government administrations if he emerged governor.
A statement signed by Mr Alamoh Samuel on behalf of Usman Jibrin Campaign Organisation, said Jibrin made the pledge during his consultation tour to stakeholders in the state.
Jubrin said he would strengthen the local government by conducting a transparent council elections where people at the grassroots could feel the impact of governance.
The aspirant who pledged to operate open and direct governance with the people, as well focus of infrastructural development, including, construction of new roads and the repair of bad ones within the state.
“My ambition is to liberate the people from poverty by bringing governance to the doorstep of every resident of the state,’’ he said.
Jubrin promised to restore the dignity of the state and its residents through solution-driven, socio-economic interventions, inculcation of clear values and understanding of fundamental rights, which he said were articulated in the party manifesto.
He pledged to work with the Federal Government for the revival of the Ajaokuta Steel Company and ensure full and prompt payment of workers’ salaries and pensioners.
