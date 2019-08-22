CNG Fingers N’West Gov In Anti-PMB Protest

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) yesterday said its attention has been drawn to trending reports that a “certain fake, fringe and obscure Joint Northern Action Front is mobilising the North to revive the violent and counterproductive #Revolutionow in northern parts of the country”.

In a statement issued and signed by its spokesperson, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, CNG alleged that a particular governor from the North West region is behind the plans apparently to destabilise President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration for his political agenda. Although the Group declined mentioning the governor’s name it vowed to expose him if he fails to abandon the anti-PMB plot.

“CNG specifically suspects a certain serving governor of one of the northwest states of masterminding the proposed northern version of the #Revolutionow as well as the anti-cabal protests held earlier to bring about chaos to avenge his loss in a bid to be made a principal officer in the presidency.

“We advise the northwest governor involved in this unpatriotic plan to desist and call off the plans forthwith, otherwise we would not hesitate to expose him and his mischievous plans.

“We therefore see the planned agitations and disturbances as part of a wider agenda aimed at ushering in instability thereby occasioning a change of structure in the presidency to suit the plan of this governor by whatever means and tactics”.

It would be recalled that the #Revolutionow was politely rejected by the North in view of its pronounced sinister intention of forcefully overthrowing the current democratic government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

CNG therefore expressed surprise and suspicion that any group of people should, for any intent and purposes, attempt to resurrect the “dead revolution particularly in the North”.

“CNG hereby categorically counts itself out of such and similar unpatriotic moves and restates its call for all northerners to remain resolute in rejecting any attempt to drag them into any dangerous movement in whatever guise.

“We wish to remind the North of the expedience to retain its position as the bulwark of respect, integrity, dignity, decorum, tradition, decency, morality, civilization, etiquette, good behaviour, politeness, accommodation, and other positive traits that include civil approach to every situation.

“While the nation is generally convinced about the existence of a certain cabal with ample influence on President Muhammadu Buhari and his policies, we nevertheless believe that it should not be made the key focus for the calls to violent confrontation as suggested by organizers of the protests,” it said.

The group alleged that “It is observed that without the slightest hint at addressing national grievances, these planned protests only aim to promote the mischievous 2023 political agenda of certain northern politicians by scapegoating other individuals.

“We observe that though dressed in the robes of the botched #Revolutionow initiated by the southwest gangs, the present concept is ideologically different.

“To our brothers who are misled into accepting to be part of the dangerous agitations, we urge more patriotism on their part and ask them to reconsider their position, keeping in mind how Libya was brought to its present situation,” it added.