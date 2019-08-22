NEWS
Court To AMCON: Seize Donald Duke’s Ikoyi Home
Justice Chuka Obiozor of the Federal High Court in Lagos has granted permission to the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) and United Bank for Africa to take over a property located in Lagos belonging to a former governor of Cross River State, Donald Duke, over an alleged debt of N537,334,360.77.
Justice Obiozor granted the order pursuant to an ex parte application, marked, FHC/L/CS/1373/2019, taken before the judge by AMCON and UBA.
The defendants in the suit were Stonehedge Investment Limited, Mr Donald Duke and Mrs Owanari Bob-Manuel Duke.
The AMCON and the bank had prayed the court for “an order of interim attachment, possession and custody of the property being No. 3, Temple Road, Ikoyi, Lagos.”
They told the court that the property was mortgaged by Duke “as collateral in securing the 1st respondent’s indebtedness to the applicants.”
They urged the court to grant them possession of the property, “pending the institution and disposal of proceedings for recovery of debt against the respondent, pursuant to Section 49 of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria Act 2010 (as amended).”
They also prayed the court for an interim Mareva injunction to take possession of funds in the accounts of Duke and others in any bank, “pending the institutional and disposal of proceedings for the recovery of a debt of N537,334,360.77 made up of the principal debt and interest against the respondents pursuant to Section 50 of AMCON Act 2010.”
The judge granted the prayers, in addition to an order restraining the respondents from “transacting, transferring, changing or howsoever dealing in any manner or interfering with the applicants’ possession of the Ikoyi property.”
The judge ordered AMCON and UBA to ensure service of substantive originating processes on the respondents within 20 days of the making of the order.
Justice Obiozor adjourned the case till September 2 for further hearing.
MOST READ
Take Bribe, Get Sacked, FRSC Warns Personnel
4 Policemen Face Charges For Extrajudicial Killings
How Judiciary Sustained Uninterrupted 20-year Democracy
‘S’Court Has No Jurisdiction Outside Record Of Appeal Before It’
Bayelsa Gov’ship Race: Indirect Primary, Best For APC – Chieftain
Bayelsa Political Elders, Others Hail PMB Over Sylva, Akpabio’s Portfolios
Zoning Is Alien To Bayelsa PDP – Agbedi
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES19 hours ago
BREAKING: PMB Inaugurates Cabinet, Assigns Ministerial Portfolios
- INTERVIEWS21 hours ago
My Music Is Conscious, Spiritual, Soul Lifting And Ahead Of Time – Jethro Lion
- COVER STORIES6 hours ago
Govs Meet Over NFIU Guidelines, SDGs, Others
- WORLD22 hours ago
Lightning Kills Shepherd, 19 Buffaloes In Indonesia
- NEWS20 hours ago
Davido Pulls Stunning Performance With 50 Cent
- METRO21 hours ago
Boss Mustapha Takes Oath Of Office As Buhari Swears In Ministers
- ENTERTAINMENT21 hours ago
Top Lagos Disc Jockey, DJ Barbie Drops New Mixtape
- NEWS22 hours ago
FG Appoints Kashifu Abdullahi As New NITDA Boss