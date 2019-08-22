Delta Assembly Passes Job, Wealth Creation Bureau Bill

The Delta House of Assembly has passed the Delta State Job and Wealth Creation Bureau Bill.

The passage of the bill followed the consideration of the report of the Ad hoc committee at a Committee of the Whole during the plenary presided over by the Speaker, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori.

The Majority Leader of the Assembly, Mr Tim Owhefere, moved a motion for the consideration of the report and the motion was seconded by Mr Peter Uviejitobor, representing Udu constituency.

At the Committee of the whole some amendments were made, section by section, clause by clause.

Consequently, the majority leader moved a motion for the third reading and passage of the bill.

The motion which was unanimously adopted by the Assembly when put to a voice vote by the speaker was seconded by the member representing Uvwie Constituency, Mr Solomon Ighrakpata.

The Speaker thanked members for their immense contribution to the passage of the bill, saying that the Delta State Job and Wealth Creation Bureau was a right step in the right direction.

He said that the passage of the bill would have direct impact and provide opportunities for the youth and women as well as improve the economy of the state.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the functions of Delta State Job and Wealth Creation Bureau include designing, planning and executing job and wealth creation programmes and projects.

The programmes and initiatives are aimed at curbing youth unemployment through skills acquisition, training, entrepreneurship development, establishment and economic empowerment of youths in various vocational technical and agricultural enterprises and businesses.

The Bureau would help in collecting, collating and documentation of data bank of unemployed, under employed and fully employed persons within the state as well as establish a sustainable data base of diverse specialised labour skills.

The Bureau would also be charged with the responsibility of implementing policies and programmes that would generate direct and indirect jobs among others.

In an interview Mr Anthony Elekeokwuri, the member representing Ika North East constituency, lauded the House for the passage of bill, saying that the Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa-led administration was making concerted efforts in institutionalising job and wealth creation.

He said that Okowa had achieved successes in the area of job and wealth creation, adding that more than 4000 Deltans had benefitted from the scheme.

The Delta State Job and Wealth Creation Bureau Bill is the first bill passed by the Seventh Assembly since its inauguration. (NAN)