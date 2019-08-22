Demand For FGN Bond Remains Strong Amid Tight Liquidity

Demand for Federal Government of Nigeria’s 30-year Bond remained strong as has been the trend since the instrument was introduced to the market in April 2019.

The strong demand from investors for the FGN Bonds offered at the Auction was in spite of the prevailing tight liquidity experienced in the financial markets.

Figures released by the Debt Management Office of the federation yesterday, showed a total subscription for the 30 years Bond offer at the Auction was N64.71 billion.

At the August 2019 FGN Bond Auction held on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, the debt office issued N59.53 billion FGN Bonds for the three Tenors offered to various investors who subscribed at the Auction.

The DMO offered N40 billion for the 5-year, N50 billion for the 10-year and N55 billion for the 30-year Bonds. Total subscriptions received from both Competitive and Non-Competitive bids amounted to N139.58 billion.

Allotments were made to successful bidders at the rate of 14.290 per cent for the 5-year, 14.390 per cent for the 10-year and 14.590 per cent for the 30-year Bonds, DMO said in a statement yesterday.

Last month, the DMO announced that the Bond offer of N86.82 billion that was allotted for Competitive Bids in July was oversubscribed to the tune of N301.02 billion.

In July, federal government offered three Instruments (5-Year, 10-Year and 30-Year Tenors) with a total value of N145 billion, for subscription to the Investing Public at its July 2019 Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) bond auction which took place on Wednesday, July 24, 2019.

298 Competitive Bids were received from Investors for the three instruments, with a total value of N301.02 Billion, indicating a subscription level of 207.6 per cent, the debt office said in a statement yesterday.

According to the debt watch agency, allotments were made on successful Bids at 13.35 per cent for the 5-year;13.64 per cent for the 10-Year and 14.12 per cent for the 30-Year Bonds, which were consistent with Secondary Market Yields and also represented a decline in the marginal rates compared with those at the June 2019 FGN Bond Auction.