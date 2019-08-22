Ethnic Nationalism And Nigerian Unity

Since the re-institution of democracy in 1999, Nigeria has been contending with some contradictions and voices of dissent that were forcefully buried by the military. To get attention from political leaders who took over from the military, various ethnic groups have emerged to seek redress, with some craving for resource control, restructuring of the polity, such as a loose federation, state police, among others.

Unfortunately, the leaders by political inclination and emotional disposition appear to be as despotic as their military predecessors and unwittingly mismanaging dissent. In the process, they stoke the fire of disunity that is presently posing a threat to national cohesion.

This has led to a mistrust of political leaders by aggrieved Nigerians who, in response, form ethnic groups to pursue their aims and objectives whatever they may be. The founders, promoters and sponsors of these groups, in many cases, are believed to be prominent Nigerians, who were once in the corridors of power and had fortified themselves with either private or state resources, which are either genuinely earned or looted from the public till.

These groups are so well-organised, vocal and dogged that unlike in the past where political leaders fumble and wobble until they leave office; these former nationalists-turned ethnic leaders no longer give the authorities any reprieve. They vociferously attack virtually every public policy, project and programme, especially when they are not in the interest of their regions or ethnic blocs.

Although they claim to speak and fight for the poor, their actions are largely targeted at securing political patronage for themselves, their families and cronies. Having served in past governments, they are familiar with nuances of governance. They use the knowledge of same to make the government, especially at the centre, ungovernable.

At the slightest opportunity or provocation, these ethnic leaders, inflame passion and emotions, and are quick to order some Nigerians to quit certain parts of the country or return to their regions, even when there is no justification for such calls.

More pathetic and as well dangerous for the country, in our view, is that as this old brigade of politicians beat the drums of war intermittently, they find ready hands among the unemployed army of youths to carry out their nefarious activities. The sordid economic situation in the country has also helped them to get younger recruits cheaply. These foot soldiers are mischievously radicalised to believe that they are fighting for the collective interest of their people or religion.

Apart from standing at the pedestal of opposition and seeing themselves as attack dogs, these ethnic jingoists also engage their counterparts in regional rivalry or verbal wars, with accusations and counter-accusations that frequently cause tension and panic among the citizens.

Everything these ethnic leaders do, runs against the spirit of the country’s founding founders who though differed on ideology and philosophy of government, were united in building an independent, prosperous and united country. Without oil, they sacrificed their comfort and luxury to aggressively develop their regions and people with revenue from agricultural produce.

These nationalists set development goals, mobilised their people to build business empires, enhance the peoples’ capacities and matched them with rewarding careers.

Even while out of government at both the national and regional levels, they remained national symbols and supported the government in power to build an egalitarian society.

This is not the situation with the current ethnic leaders who were the major beneficiaries of the laudable projects and visions of the country’s founders. Instead of building on their legacies, today’s ethnic warlords prefer to set the country ablaze with their rhetoric and threats.

The consequence is that Nigeria is now terribly divided and disunited than at any time in her history. The fire-threatening ethnic nationalism and solidarity has eaten so deep into virtually all national spheres and turning to becoming the biggest assault on Nigeria’s unity and stability, after insecurity.

This newspaper, condemns this trending ethnic jingoism and is inclined to admonish those behind it to put Nigeria first. It is imperative that they see the urgency of allowing broad-minded and civilised upcoming citizens to clear the ruins they left behind. We, also, advise the youths who sheepishly follow them to refrain from doing so by mobilizing their counterparts from across the country to say enough is enough to these ethnic champions, who rely on fear to gain cheap attention and political patronage they do not deserve.

The incumbent administration can put them out of relevance if it so wishes by ensuring equity and justice in the polity, restructure key institutions to take care of the country’s diversity, devolve more powers to the states to reduce competition for national offices and resources.