METRO
FCT- IRS Targets N80bn Revenue In 2019
The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Internal Revenue Service (IRS) said it is targeting about N80 billion as revenue for 2019, as against the sum of N70 billion generated in 2018.
In an interview with LEADERSHIP in Abuja yesterday, the executive chairman, Abdullahi Attah, disclosed that the revenue profile of the agency would have been more if taxes were being collected from property owners in the FCT.
He regretted that the agency could not collect tax from property owners in the territory due to lack of enabling laws needed to enforce property owners to pay taxes for their properties.
Attah revealed that the process of fine-tuning the enabling laws for the collection of property tax from property owners in the FCT is ongoing, which he noted would reduce the rate of unoccupied houses in the FCT.
“For now, we don’t have in place the enabling laws for the collection of property tax in the FCT. However, we are making efforts to bring in a consultant that will help us prepare the bill to be sent to the National Assembly for approval.
The bill, if passed into law, will eventually facilitate the process for the collection of property tax from property owners in the FCT. It’s really unfortunate that we have several houses in high brawl areas of Asokoro, Maitama, Katampe, as well as others places that are just left unoccupied. This is happening because taxes are not being paid on these properties.”
The executive chairman of the FCT-IRS also revealed that over one million residents of the FCT have already been capture into the FCT-IRS data base through their various Bank Verification Numbers (BVN) and the National Identification Numbers(NIN).
He called on residents to assist the FCT-IRS by paying their taxes regularly to enable government provide more infrastructure and serve residents better, in terms of providing democratic dividends.
