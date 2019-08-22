NEWS
Gombe Governor Congratulates Pantami, Others
Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State has congratulated the immediate past Director-General, National Information Technology Development Agency ( NITDA) and Gombe State representative, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami on his swearing-in and subsequent appointment as the Minister of Communications.
The governor who also felicitated with other new ministers, described Pantami’s portfolio in the communications ministry as a well-deserved and befitting one.
“On behalf of the government and good people of Gombe Atate, I wish to rejoice with our dear brother, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami and all the new ministers for being found worthy by Mr. President to join his next level cabinet.
*This is indeed a promising team and round pegs in round holes. Specifically, the assigning of Dr. Pantami to the communications ministry gladens our hearts, as it is a big plus for our state, considering his expertise and sound background in Information and Communications Technology, ICT in particular, and his track records of service to Gombe state and Nigeria in general” the governor said.
Yahaya expressed confidence in the ability of the new minister to further consolidate on his pedigree which earned him recognition, respect and honour both nationally and globally.
In a statement by his senior special assistant on Media and Publicity, Ismail Uba Misili, the governor Pantami to see the new task as a challenge to make more remarkable impacts both in the communications sector and other fields of human endeavors by deploying his vast experience, network and depth of knowledge to reposition the sector in line with President Buhari’s next level agenda.
While expressing optimism that the former NITDA boss will do Gombe State and indeed the nation proud, Yahaya also assured that his administration would accord him all the needed support to succeed.
