NEWS
Gov. Okezie Assures Corps Members Of Adequate Security In Abia
Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia has assured the 2019 Batch ‘B’ Stream II corps members deployed in Abia of adequate security of their safety during the service year.
The governor gave the assurance during Thursday’s swearing in of 1,106 corps members at the Permanent Orientation Camp of the National Youth Service Corps, Umunna in Bende Local Government Area.
Ikpeazu, who was represented by Chief Friday Ikpoha, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youth Development, urged the corps members to take the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development programme of the scheme seriously.
In an address of welcome, Mrs Bona Fasakin, the Coordinator of NYSC in Abia, said that the NYSC orientation course was designed to equip the corps members adequately for the task of nation building.
She charged them to participate actively in all the camp activities, saying that they would help to prepare them for the challenges ahead.
She drew the attention of the state government to the problem of erosion in the camp, describing it as a huge threat to some of the buildings in the camp.
She gave a breakdown of the number of corps members to include 682 males and 424 females.
News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the oath of allegiance was administered on the corps members by the Chief Judge of Abia, Justice Onuoha Ogwe. (NAN)
