How TETFund Is Building Relationship With FIRS

Over the years, the federal government through the Tertiary Education Trust Fund(TETFund) has ensured that funds are disbursed towards revitalising the public tertiary institutions in the country.

TETFund was originally established as Education Trust Fund (ETF) by the Act No 7 of 1993 as amended by Act No 40 of 1998 which has been repealed and replaced with Tertiary Education Trust Fund Act, 2011.

It is an intervention agency set up to provide supplementary support to public tertiary institutions with the main objectives of using funding alongside project management for the rehabilitation, restoration and consolidation of tertiary education in Nigeria.

The main source of income available to the Fund is the two per cent education tax paid from the assessable profit of companies registered in Nigeria.

The Fund was created as a result of the deteriorating infrastructure and structure of the country’s education sector, evidenced by poor training, staffing and resources, rapid personnel turnover, unrest in the form of student riots and universities’ staff strike action in the face of falling standards of education and increase in illiteracy which paved the way for educational crises in Nigeria.

Good enough, no fewer than 215 institutions are beneficiaries of the Fund with 81 Universities, 64 Polytechnics and 70 Colleges of Education (COES).

The Fund’s intervention areas among others include physical infrastructure/programme upgrade, project maintenance, scholarship, teaching practice for COEs, equipment fabrication for polytechnics, entrepreneurship for universities, journal publication, manuscript development, conference attendance, ICT support, advocacy, institution-based research, national research fund and library development.

To carry out these responsibilities efficiently, it is important that there is a good relationship between the Fund and the Federal Inland Revenue Service(FIRS), the agency of government saddled with the responsibility of tax collection.

To this end, the management of the Fund has pledged to do everything within its reach to ensure that the relationship existing between the Fund and FIRS takes a dimension that will lift TETFund to enviable height.

TETFund Executive Secretary, Prof. Suleiman Bogoro assured of this cordial relationship during a courtesy visit to the Executive Chairman of the Service, Babatunde Fowler, recently in Abuja.

Bogoro lauded management of FIRS for remaining committed to the development of the nation’s tertiary education sector.

The TETFund boss maintained that the meeting with the FIRS boss will assist TETFund and FIRS to fraternise and consolidate a robust relationship with each other.

He commended the management of FIRS for assisting TETFund in the assessment and collection of the 2 per cent education tax on behalf of the Fund.

“It is on record that TETFund has over the years maintained a robust relationship with FIRS, an agency responsible for the assessment and collection of the 2 per cent Education Tax on behalf of the Fund,”.

He said that the visit was an avenue to consolidate and appreciate the relationship existing between the Fund and the FIRS.

The TETFund boss commended FIRS for effective service delivery particularly in the area of discharging its statutory role in the area of tax collection which had brought a boost to operation of the TETFund.

He said that the collection of tax by the Service has witnessed sustained growth for a number of years stressing that Fowler and his team is a force to reckoned with when it comes to doing their job.

The Executive Secretary stressed that he was excited with progress being made by FIRS in expanding the tax net stressing that the stride would be of immense benefit for the development of Nigeria’s education sector.

While responding, Fowler lauded the efforts of the Fund towards the development of public tertiary educational institutions in the country adding that tax collection by FIRS has been on the increase for in the last two years.

He assured that the Service would continue to improve on its processes to enhance collection which includes the 2 per cent Education Tax.

Also, during the 2019 TETFund Interactive Forum in Lagos, the FIRS, helmsman charged those involved in the payment of educational tax to comply with the payment as no meaningful development can take place in the country without tax compliance.

Representing the Executive Chairman, Special Advisor and Coordinating Director, Domestic Taxes Group, Mr. Aina Abiodun, stated that except individuals and corporate bodies fulfiled their tax obligations, no government can provide necessary infrastructure and amenities for its citizenry.

He described the relationship between TETFund and FIRS as one created by law and assured that the Service would continue to strengthen its relationship with the Fund with a view to delivering quality service to tertiary education sector.

Also speaking at the forum, TETFund Executive Secretary, stated that reforms are taking place at the Fund to ensure the existence of concrete economic/ technological development in the country stressing that the Fund was gradually moving from Physical Infrastructure Intervention in beneficiary institutions to what he described as “content component,” which has to do with research.

Present at the Lagos meeting was the member representing the South West Zone in the Fund’s Board of Trustees, Senator Ganiyu Solomon, who stood in for the Acting Chairman of the Board and Executive Secretary of National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof. Abubakar Rasheed.

In the same vein, participants spoke on the need to sustain close working relationship between both agencies as well as the need to ensure tax compliance for national development.

Speaking at a stakeholders’ forum in Calabar recently, Coordinator of FIRS in the South South Zone, Ezekiel Archibong, who represented Executive chairman of FIRS,charged participants to do all that was within their reach for development of the nation’s tertiary educational sector.

Present at the stakeholders forum in Calabar was Barr. Ifiok Ukim, Director Strategic Planning and Development TETFund, who represented Prof. Bogoro Suleiman.

Others include Board member representing the South South Zone, Dr. Fiepre Clever Aprebo who stood in for the Acting chairman /member representing the South East Zone, Chief Uchenna Kyrian Ufearoh.