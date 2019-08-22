NEWS
Missing Commercial Sex Worker Found Dead In Rivers
The decomposing corpse of a suspected commercial sex worker, who went missing last Sunday was yesterday morning found at a refuse dump in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State.
The development, LEADERSHIP observed came barely one week after the corpse of another suspected commercial sex worker, identified as Jennifer Nwokocha, was found in a hotel room along Woji Road GRA, Port Harcourt.
It also observed that in July this year, a 23-year old mother of one, identified as Maureen Ewurum, was found dead in a hotel room along Peremabiri Street in GRA, Port Harcourt.
Late Nwokocha hailed from Omoku in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni local government area of Rivers State while late Ewurum hailed from Abia State.
When LEADERSHIP visited the refuse dump located along the Agip Bus-Stop axis of Aggrey Road, Port Harcourt, where the corpse was dumped, it found out that body was wrapped in black nylon.
It was not clear at the time of filling this report, if the victim, a mother of four, was strangled like the previous two victims, Nwokocha and Ewurum.
It was gathered that the lady went missing last Sunday after she was was picked by her client in the Old Port Harcourt Town.
A resident, who pleaded for anonymity said: “We saw here last on Sunday evening. She even gave us N20,000 to keep for her before she left but never returned.”
The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Nnamdi Omoni, could not be reached for confirmation.
MOST READ
Ibadan Monarchs May Lose Crown As Makinde Resolves To Discontinue With Prosecution
Ministerial Appointment: ‘Why Am Absolutely Loyal To Buhari’ – Sylva
Ekiti APC Felicitates With Otunba Niyi Adebayo
NPA Board Moves To Reposition Eastern Ports
SDP Confirms Adeniran As National Chairman
Boko Haram Raids Borno Communities, Sets Public Property Ablaze
Missing Commercial Sex Worker Found Dead In Rivers
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
Govs Meet Over NFIU Guidelines, SDGs, Others
- NEWS24 hours ago
US Backs NDDC Over Niger Delta Development
- NEWS24 hours ago
Attack On Ekweremadu, Blessing In Disguise – Chief Ugwu
- NEWS21 hours ago
PDP Clears, Alaibe, Igali, Wada, Melaye For Bayelsa, Kogi Polls
- POLITICS24 hours ago
Bayelsa Guber: Mixed Reaction As David Lyon Joins APC Governorship Race
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
High Expectations As Ministers Assume Office, Unveil Agenda
- NEWS23 hours ago
Five EU States To Take In Open Arms Migrants, Ending Standoff
- CRIME13 hours ago
Troops Thwart Terrorists Plan, Clear Maiduguri-Kondugu-Bama Road