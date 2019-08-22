NEWS
NASS Will Get 2020 Budget In September – Presidency
The Presidency has disclosed that the National Assembly will get the 2020 Appropriation Bill by September.
Secretary to the government of the federation, Boss Mustapha disclosed this yesterday after the swearing in of ministers by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa.
He charged the ministers to liaise with their permanent secretaries immediately to ensure early submission of the 2020 budget before the National Assembly resumes from its recess.
He said, “I want to give some few information with regards to what we expect the honourable ministers to do immediately after the presidential address.
“You are expected to familiarise yourselves with the permanent secretaries of various ministries and within this period, set out to work particularly on the budget, and taking cognizance of the fact that we have assured the National Assembly that we are sending the budget immediately they return from the recess.
“Also within the period, by the time your portfolios are assigned, we will send out the ministerial mandate for you to review within two weeks with the permanent secretaries assigned to your ministries and attach your signatures and return for the purposes of safe keep and also monitoring and co-ordination.”
LEADERSHIP recalls that Senate President, Ahmed Lawan had last week reiterated his appeal to the executive arm of government to be on the same page with the National Assembly to reverse “the undesirable trend of the current budget cycle in Nigeria.”
“We need to work for a budget that will be passed by the National Assembly by December. That requires that we work assiduously with the executive arm of government, to have the budget laid before the National Assembly by the end of September, and for the National Assembly to lock up the whole of October this year for budget defence, so that it can be processed and passed before we go on Christmas break. It is doable, it is achievable and attainable.
“I’m sure if we are able to achieve that, Nigeria’s economy will witness a boost. Businesses in Nigeria will have something predictable to work with. I believe that together with the executive arm of government, we should be able to do this, as this is fundamental to us in the National Assembly, and I’m sure the executive arm is also looking forward to that,” Lawan said.
MOST READ
Take Bribe, Get Sacked, FRSC Warns Personnel
4 Policemen Face Charges For Extrajudicial Killings
How Judiciary Sustained Uninterrupted 20-year Democracy
‘S’Court Has No Jurisdiction Outside Record Of Appeal Before It’
Bayelsa Gov’ship Race: Indirect Primary, Best For APC – Chieftain
Bayelsa Political Elders, Others Hail PMB Over Sylva, Akpabio’s Portfolios
Zoning Is Alien To Bayelsa PDP – Agbedi
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES19 hours ago
BREAKING: PMB Inaugurates Cabinet, Assigns Ministerial Portfolios
-
INTERVIEWS21 hours ago
My Music Is Conscious, Spiritual, Soul Lifting And Ahead Of Time – Jethro Lion
-
COVER STORIES6 hours ago
Govs Meet Over NFIU Guidelines, SDGs, Others
-
NEWS22 hours ago
FG Appoints Kashifu Abdullahi As New NITDA Boss
-
WORLD22 hours ago
Lightning Kills Shepherd, 19 Buffaloes In Indonesia
-
NEWS20 hours ago
Davido Pulls Stunning Performance With 50 Cent
-
METRO21 hours ago
Boss Mustapha Takes Oath Of Office As Buhari Swears In Ministers
-
ENTERTAINMENT21 hours ago
Top Lagos Disc Jockey, DJ Barbie Drops New Mixtape