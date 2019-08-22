NASS Will Get 2020 Budget In September – Presidency

The Presidency has disclosed that the National Assembly will get the 2020 Appropriation Bill by September.

Secretary to the government of the federation, Boss Mustapha disclosed this yesterday after the swearing in of ministers by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa.

He charged the ministers to liaise with their permanent secretaries immediately to ensure early submission of the 2020 budget before the National Assembly resumes from its recess.

He said, “I want to give some few information with regards to what we expect the honourable ministers to do immediately after the presidential address.

“You are expected to familiarise yourselves with the permanent secretaries of various ministries and within this period, set out to work particularly on the budget, and taking cognizance of the fact that we have assured the National Assembly that we are sending the budget immediately they return from the recess.

“Also within the period, by the time your portfolios are assigned, we will send out the ministerial mandate for you to review within two weeks with the permanent secretaries assigned to your ministries and attach your signatures and return for the purposes of safe keep and also monitoring and co-ordination.”

LEADERSHIP recalls that Senate President, Ahmed Lawan had last week reiterated his appeal to the executive arm of government to be on the same page with the National Assembly to reverse “the undesirable trend of the current budget cycle in Nigeria.”

“We need to work for a budget that will be passed by the National Assembly by December. That requires that we work assiduously with the executive arm of government, to have the budget laid before the National Assembly by the end of September, and for the National Assembly to lock up the whole of October this year for budget defence, so that it can be processed and passed before we go on Christmas break. It is doable, it is achievable and attainable.

“I’m sure if we are able to achieve that, Nigeria’s economy will witness a boost. Businesses in Nigeria will have something predictable to work with. I believe that together with the executive arm of government, we should be able to do this, as this is fundamental to us in the National Assembly, and I’m sure the executive arm is also looking forward to that,” Lawan said.