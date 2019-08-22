NEWS
NPA Board Moves To Reposition Eastern Ports
The Board of the Nigerian Port Authority (NPA) has said it is making efforts aimed at repositioning Eastern Ports as well as addressing the challenges facing the staff.
Chairman of the Board, Emmanuel Olajide Adesoye, disclosed this yesterday in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, while speaking newsmen shortly after a meeting between members of the board and stakeholders of Rivers Port Complex Port Harcourt.
Adesoye stated that members of the board were on assessment tour of situation in all the Eastern Ports, saying that the NPA management will address the infrastructure challenges facing the Rivers Port Complex.
He said: “You have seen that we have been to Calabar Port, we have been to Onne Port and today, we are in Rivers Port. We are here to assess the situation in all the Eastern Ports.
“We have done that in Lagos Ports and the Western Ports before. We are having on-the-spot assessment of situation in Eastern Ports.
“The staff of Rivers Port are very committed and I have seen their enthusiasm. The issue of infrastructure is being addressed by the management of NPA.”
Earlier in his welcome address at the stakeholders meeting, the Port Manager, Rivers Port Complex, Yunusa Ibrahim Anji, decried encroachment of NPA property by host communities.
Anji listed the lack of finger jetty at the NPA dockyard as one of the challenges facing the Rivers Port Complex.
He called for the assistance of the NPA management in the another tug boat to assist its only functional tug boat, MT Otuoke, which has been out of commission since April 2017.
MOST READ
Filth: Oyo Declares Zero Tolerance On Indiscriminate Waste Disposal
Nasarawa Assembly Constitutes Standing Committees
Delta at 28: Okowa Salute Citizens, Says Better Days Are Here
NSCDC Burst 7- Man Forgery Syndicate In Borno
Wike Denies Demolishing Mosque In Rivers
Edo Broadcasting Service Remits N20m IGR In 7 Months, Engages External Auditors For 2017, 2018 Accounts
Group Harps For Rebuilding Communities Devastated By Crisis
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES15 hours ago
Tribunal: PMB, Atiku Know Fate September 13
-
COVER STORIES15 hours ago
FG Pays N181bn For Unused Electricity
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Sponsored Attacks Against Omo-Agege Won’t Work-Isoko Leaders
-
COVER STORIES15 hours ago
Army Launches Fresh Onslaught Against B’Haram Resurgence
-
Others23 hours ago
RUGA Should Not Be A National Issue – Ganduje
-
POLITICS23 hours ago
As LGs Get Emboldened Over Management Of Allocation
-
NEWS15 hours ago
APC, PDP Rake In N1.1bn From Sale Of Forms For Kogi, Bayelsa Gov’ship Polls
-
OPINION12 hours ago
El-Zakzaky’s Indian Misadventure