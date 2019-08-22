Oyo-Ita Not Corrupt, Says C’River Chief

Chairman Obong of Calabar Executive Forum, High Chief Asuquo Ekpenyong has expressed confidence in the character and integrity of the Head of Service of the Federation, Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita.

In an interview aired on the Cross River State Television Corporation (CRBC) Calabar, he stated that if there is any one he can vouch for in Nigeria, it is Oyo-Ita, stressing that throughout the period when he worked very closely with Oyo Ita, she exhibited good character and integrity.

He said that as far as he is concerned, Oyo-Ita cannot be associated with any financial impropriety and therefore should be given a fair chance to defend herself as against trying her on the pages of newspapers.

Ekpeyong said, “She is a lady of impeccable character, very high flying professionally. There is no prima-facie evidence that she is culpable.”

“One can see rightly that it is a planned, manipulated, orchestrated matter which is intended to intimidate her out of office,” he alleged.

In the same vein, the Muri Munene of Efut and Paramount Ruler of Calabar South, Prof Itam Hogan Itam while extolling virtues of the Head of Service described her as an epitome of humility, hard work, and integrity who has put in over three decades in public service without blemish.

The royal father expressed confidence that she will be exonerated from every allegation at the end of her current ordeal.

“She is an epitome of honesty, integrity, and dedication to duty. She worked with President Buhari some years back as the Chief Accountant in the Petroleum Task Fund – PTF at the time the President was the head of the now-defunct establishment.

“That was when she gained the confidence of the President, he will intervene favourably to determine the future of that young lady,” he assured.

Also in the fray is a senior citizen and a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, Elder Gershom Davis, who expressed concern at the attempts by the powers that be in the presidency to tarnish Oyo Ita’s image.

The elder statesman described Oyo Ita as, “a distinguish public servant and professional with impeccable character and integrity”.

“I hope President Muhammadu Buhari who came into power on a mantra of integrity and good character will not allow the powers that be dent the image of one of his best public servants,” he added.

It would be recalled that Mrs. Oyo-Ita had fraud allegations leveled against her, for which the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is investigating her.

The EFCC is said to have grilled her last week on the allegations of diversion of N3billion.

A stalwart of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Cross River State James Ebri also condemned what the Head of Service of the Federation, Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita is being made to pass through, saying that she was a victim of a witch-hunt.