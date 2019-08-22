‘PMB Now Has A Stellar Team To Deliver’

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nnanna Ibemgbo, has noted that President Muhammadu Buhari has chosen a stellar team that would deliver optimal results in his second term.

Speaking with LEADERSHIP, yesterday, Ibemgbo said he believes that, going by the backgrounds, qualifications and impeccable records of the crop of Ministers in the president’s new cabinet, President Buhari did his home-work very well, and the nation will be better for it.

He noted that the President has made very sound and deliberate choices in these men and women who have very inspiring backgrounds and records.

“The team of ministers just sworn in are an exceptional crew. A quick look at their records in their private and public service would excite any observer. They are men and women of capacity, who have etched their names in the history books as trailblazers and achievers. They have stood out as the best in their fields of endeavours and are capable and fit for the job ahead.

“These are the very best, and we are sure that they would bring in their best to the execution of their duties while in service to the nation as Ministers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“These achievers were not just picked at random. The President was deliberate, conscious and perspicacious in the selection of these Ministers. Each brings to the table something that stands him or her out. President Buhari has consequently assigned to each of them a role that he wants them to play, given their unique talents, records and past achievements.”

Ibemgbo noted that the newly sworn-in ministers would play a pivotal role in the President’s strive to deliver on the promises he made to the Nigerian people.

“President Buhari had campaigned in 2015 and 2019 on the delivery of three key promises to Nigerians: securing the nation, rejuvenating the economy and fighting corruption. He has achieved a great deal in each of this. And, there is a general unanimity among Nigerians about this.

“The new Ministers would play key roles in building on the foundation that had been laid by the President and his team in the first tenure. These Ministers would consequently continue the good work that has been started.”

The group further noted that the Ministers were not just a good crop of highly skilled technocrats, but also of grassroots politicians who understand the party’s manifesto and mandate and are loyal to its cause.

He further said that the President was elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and so he has chosen strategic members of the party to build up his cabinet, knowing that he will need people who have the same thinking, ideology and philosophy as he to deliver on his promises.

He also called on the ministers to remain focused and loyal to the cause, noting that they had been given assignments that would further write their names in the good books of history, as they are going to be instrument of change that would take Nigeria to a level of unprecedented greatness.