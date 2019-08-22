SPONSORED
PTAD Commences Fifth Phase Of Parastatals Pensioner Verification Exercise
MOST READ
NEWS1 hour ago
Take Bribe, Get Sacked, FRSC Warns Personnel
CRIME1 hour ago
4 Policemen Face Charges For Extrajudicial Killings
LAW2 hours ago
How Judiciary Sustained Uninterrupted 20-year Democracy
LAW2 hours ago
‘S’Court Has No Jurisdiction Outside Record Of Appeal Before It’
POLITICS4 hours ago
Bayelsa Gov’ship Race: Indirect Primary, Best For APC – Chieftain
NEWS4 hours ago
Bayelsa Political Elders, Others Hail PMB Over Sylva, Akpabio’s Portfolios
POLITICS4 hours ago
Zoning Is Alien To Bayelsa PDP – Agbedi
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES19 hours ago
BREAKING: PMB Inaugurates Cabinet, Assigns Ministerial Portfolios
-
INTERVIEWS21 hours ago
My Music Is Conscious, Spiritual, Soul Lifting And Ahead Of Time – Jethro Lion
-
COVER STORIES6 hours ago
Govs Meet Over NFIU Guidelines, SDGs, Others
-
NEWS22 hours ago
FG Appoints Kashifu Abdullahi As New NITDA Boss
-
WORLD22 hours ago
Lightning Kills Shepherd, 19 Buffaloes In Indonesia
-
NEWS20 hours ago
Davido Pulls Stunning Performance With 50 Cent
-
ENTERTAINMENT21 hours ago
Top Lagos Disc Jockey, DJ Barbie Drops New Mixtape
-
METRO21 hours ago
Boss Mustapha Takes Oath Of Office As Buhari Swears In Ministers