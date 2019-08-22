NEWS
Take Bribe, Get Sacked, FRSC Warns Personnel
The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has vowed to dismiss from service any of its personnel found extorting motorists.
Corps public education officer, Mr Bisi Kazeem, gave the warning in Abuja yesterday.
Kazeem was reacting to the recent arrest of 37 FRSC operatives for alleged extortion of motorists on the highways.
NAN reports that a team comprising the FRSC, ICPC and DSS made the arrest ofthe erring personnel recently.
The FRSC management had in a complaint to ICPC said the incidents of extortion were rife in six states; Kaduna, Bauchi, Abia, Rivers, Kogi and Ogun.
Kazeem, however, said that the magnitude of the penalty would depend on the gravity or weight of the evidence and exhibit against personnel involved in the act.
“We abhor corruptive tendencies.
“There are internal mechanisms, the Corps Marshal Monitoring Unit and Surveillance and Intelligence Unit.
“There is also zonal commanding officers unit of surveillance and monitoring, sector commanders unit, all aimed at checking excesses of marshals.
“The corps marshal felt that reports concerning the issue of extortion is getting alarming and didn’t want to stop at internal mechanism.’’
According to him, this necessitated the collaboration with the ICPC and DSS.
“They deployed technology and made the arrest,’’ he said, adding that the exercise would be sustained in order to rid the corps of bad eggs.
