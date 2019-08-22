Vincent Kompany Gives Up Coaching Duty At Anderlecht

Anderlecht player-manager Vincent Kompany is giving up some match-day duties after a winless start in the Belgian Pro League.

Assistant coach Simon Davies has said he will now take responsibility for tactical changes and substitutions, while Kompany will step up on the field as captain.

Kompany has overseen two draws and two defeats, including a second-half slump at Kortrijk last weekend in a 4-2 loss. Anderlecht sit 13th in the 16-team league.

Davies said the new system starts at defending champion Genk on Friday.

The coach, who followed Kompany from Manchester City in the summer, said “we need some stability” and added that his boss is “really going to concentrate on being the player on match day.”

This decision comes following criticism in Belgium after Kompany was accused of taking on too big of a role.

Kompany will not be able to oversee his coaching duties while he is with the Belgium national side, following his recent call up, while the four-time Premier League winner also has his Manchester City testimonial on Sept. 11.

Anderlecht signed Samir Nasri and Kemar Roofe this summer, while former City teammate Craig Bellamy joined his coaching staff.