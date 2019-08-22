Why We Want Ogoja Varsity – C’River Youths

Cross River Youths under the aegis of Greater Ogoja Development Initiative, has reiterated the need for the establishment of the Federal University of Technology, Ogoja, Cross River State, saying the bill seeking the establishment of the school has been passed by both Chambers of the 8th National Assembly, awaiting Presidential Assent.

The group who made the call during a press briefing in Abuja yesterday, said Ogoja people are compelled to request for the establishment of a university of technology given the federal government’s disposition towards science and technology in the country.

While noting the desire for education to provide the needed manpower to fill the yawing manpower deficit, the group said it would also address other challenges faced by Nigerians in their respective geographical locations.

Patron of the group, Prof Odey Osha, while speaking on the need to establish the university, said Ogoja is blessed with heavy weight in the academia, adding that they are willing to give the university a smooth take off.

Prof Osha who is also the Dean, Faculty of Engineering and Technology, University of Calabar, said Ogoja was promised a university since 1975 but the dream evaporated over a minor disagreement between communities.

“Such issues have been resolved and we are united in the quest to have the school,” he said.

He said: “Ogoja is blessed with heavy weight in the academia that are willing to relocate to give the university a smooth take off”.

“We can boast of 12 professors in the field of Science and Technology presently offering their services all across the country. We have about 23 associate professors in engineering and allied courses that are ready to come home and develop the university. We are indeed ready”.

He however commended Mr Jarigbe Agom, who represented Ogoja/Yala constituents in the 8th National Assembly, for sponsoring the bill for the establishment of the university, and described the feat as “historical”.

He said that people of the northern fringes of the Ogoja Province, currently configured into Bekwarra, Obanliku, Obudu, Ogoja and Yala local government areas, were yearning for the actualisation of the university.

“We are leading with Buhari to grant the request of Ogoja people by assenting to the bill to offer greater opportunities for people seeking higher education in the area”.