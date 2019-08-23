OPINION
Assault: Ekweremadu, IPOB And Matters Arising
The most trending issue this week was the assault on former deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekeweremadu, by members of the outlawed IPOB in Germany. When I first saw the video I thought it was just a mob harassing someone that stole a phone or something like that and when I later found out it was Ekweremadu, I had to watch the video again to be sure it was the former DSP.
I am sure the last time Ekweremadu received that kind of beating was in primary school.
The action by IPOB is reprehensible and should be condemned by every right thinking Nigerian. I also do not buy the argument that Ekweremadu should not have gone to an Igbo event wearing an attire designed with a Nigerian coat of arms. The last time I checked the South-east is still in Nigeria and till a refereendum is conducted and Biafra is declared a sovereign state, the Igbos are still Nigerians.
Ekweremadu is arguably the most senior and visible political leader from the South-east in the last 10 to 15 years after holding the position of deputy senate president for three consecutive terms which spanned a period of 12 years.The former DSP had been championing the cause of the south-east and should be the last person to receive that kind of treatment. IPOB complained that herdsmen were killing people and Ekweremadu kept quiet about it. This is a big lie as I can remember many of Ekweremadu’s interventions and arguments on insecurity in the country.
He has also been one of the chief advocates of state police. He has paid his dues.
IPOB’s comedian-in-chief, Nnamdi Kanu, placed a one million bounty on anyone who can give him the itinerary of any of the South-east governors in America or Europe.
This is the kind of tomfoolery associated with the IPOB group in recent years and the miscreants that carried out that shameful act should be prosecuted and if possible deported.
