China Imposes Extra 10%, 5% Tariffs On $75BN Worth Of U.S. Imports

China will impose additional tariffs on $75 billion worth of U.S. imports, retaliating to a similar move by Washington.

The State Council Tariff Committee said this in a statement on Friday.

The U.S. will impose additional 10 per cent tariffs on $300 billion worth of Chinese imports starting Sept. 1 and Dec. 15.

“The Tariff Committee of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China has decided to introduce additional 10 per cent and 5 per cent tariffs on $75 billion worth of imported U.S. goods,” the committee said.

The extra duties on 5,078 U.S. items will be imposed on Sept. 1 and Dec. 15, midnight Beijing time.