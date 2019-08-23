WORLD
China Imposes Extra 10%, 5% Tariffs On $75BN Worth Of U.S. Imports
The State Council Tariff Committee said this in a statement on Friday.
The U.S. will impose additional 10 per cent tariffs on $300 billion worth of Chinese imports starting Sept. 1 and Dec. 15.
“The Tariff Committee of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China has decided to introduce additional 10 per cent and 5 per cent tariffs on $75 billion worth of imported U.S. goods,” the committee said.
The extra duties on 5,078 U.S. items will be imposed on Sept. 1 and Dec. 15, midnight Beijing time.
MOST READ
RTEAN Wants Amaechi, Fashola To Complete Ongoing Road, Rail Projects
Why We Are Partnering Niger Govt. On Ranch – CBN
Truck Crushes Army Officer To Death In Ogun
China Imposes Extra 10%, 5% Tariffs On $75BN Worth Of U.S. Imports
Apollo 11: What Next After Man’s 50-Year Terrestrial Romance With Space? II
Repairs On Kwara Waterworks Almost Completed – Engineers
FG, Huawei Awards 1000 Nigerian Civil Servants
MOST POPULAR
- FOOTBALL24 hours ago
Former Falconets Captain, Chiejine, Is Dead
- BUSINESS14 hours ago
FAAC Disburses N769.5bn To 3-Tiers Of Government For August
- NEWS23 hours ago
Aregbesola Tasks NSCDC On Intelligence Gathering
- NEWS22 hours ago
Ibadan Monarchs May Lose Crown As Makinde Resolves To Discontinue With Prosecution
- POLITICS24 hours ago
Gov Dickson Solicits International Support For Credible Elections
- FOOTBALL23 hours ago
Former Ghana, MLS Forward Agogo Dies At 40
- NEWS22 hours ago
Ministerial Appointment: ‘Why Am Absolutely Loyal To Buhari’ – Sylva
- COVER STORIES11 hours ago
Varsity Workers Suspend Strike