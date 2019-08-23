Excitement As A’Court Passes Judgement On 63-year-old Land Dispute

The Court of Appeal sitting in Akure, Ondo State has passed judgement on a 63-year-old land dispute, thereby eliciting excitement in Ogbagi Akoko community.

The land dispute in Ogbagi Akoko North West local government area of state was finally laid to rest as the court passed judgement in favour of Loso Quarters, Ogbagi Akoko.

In a judgement delivered by Justice Mohammed Danjuma, the court upheld the judgement of Ikare Akoko High Court which was also in favour of Loso Quarters who were the respondents against Chief Sunday Bobade the appellant.

The disputed land was situated at Ipati area of Ogbagi Akoko.

The learned judge said on the whole and on basis of the invalidity of the originating process of the writ of summons and statement of claim the appeal was struck out for incompetence and the appellant was awarded a nominal cost of N100,000 only in favour of the respondents.