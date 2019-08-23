NEWS
Excitement As A’Court Passes Judgement On 63-year-old Land Dispute
The Court of Appeal sitting in Akure, Ondo State has passed judgement on a 63-year-old land dispute, thereby eliciting excitement in Ogbagi Akoko community.
The land dispute in Ogbagi Akoko North West local government area of state was finally laid to rest as the court passed judgement in favour of Loso Quarters, Ogbagi Akoko.
In a judgement delivered by Justice Mohammed Danjuma, the court upheld the judgement of Ikare Akoko High Court which was also in favour of Loso Quarters who were the respondents against Chief Sunday Bobade the appellant.
The disputed land was situated at Ipati area of Ogbagi Akoko.
The learned judge said on the whole and on basis of the invalidity of the originating process of the writ of summons and statement of claim the appeal was struck out for incompetence and the appellant was awarded a nominal cost of N100,000 only in favour of the respondents.
MOST READ
APC Will Rule Beyond 2023, Says Oshiomhole
The national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has assured governors elected on the party’s platform...
FG Plans To License Online Radio, TV Stations
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved reforms in the broadcasting industry, including the licensing of online radio and television stations. The...
Tribunal Sacks Sen Dino Melaye
The Kogi State National Assembly and State Assembly Elections Petitions Tribunal yesterday sacked Dino Melaye as the Senator representing Kogi...
Explosion, Gunshots Mar Bayelsa PDP Delegate Election
A dynamite explosion, sporadic gunshots and pockets of protest, yesterday, marred the conduct of the ward congresses of the Peoples...
Foundation Empowers Widows For Better Living
Noranto Development Foundation has empowered several widows as part of it’s empowerment drive for widows and youth in Anambra state....
Youth Day: NYCN, Belema Oil Give N120M Worth Of Scholarship To 600 Students
Six hundred youths, drawn from across the country, yesterday emerged beneficiaries of 120 million naira scholarship courtesy of the National...
AA Rejects Court Ruling On Nwosu
The Action Alliance (AA) has rejected last week ruling of a Federal High Court in Abuja, nullifying the candidature of...