Imbibe Virtues Of Hard Work, Oyetola Tells Corps Members

Osun State governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has charged corps members to imbibe the virtues of hard work, patience and humility during and after their service year.

He urged the prospective corps members posted to the state to complement the gestures of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and the government by being good ambassadors and advocates of peaceful co-existence in Nigeria.

Governor Oyetola spoke yesterday, at the official opening and swearing-in ceremony of the 2019 Batch ‘B’ Stream ll Orientation Course, at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Ede, Osun State.

He called on the corps members to live up to the scheme’s objectives of fostering bridges of love, harmony and productive integration across the country.

Oyetola who was represented by the secretary to the state government (SSG), Prince Wole Oyebamiji, admonished the corps members to channel their energy, vigour and drive towards the achievement of national lofty ideals and aspirations.

He warned them to abstain from vices such as drug abuse, advance fee fraud, kidnapping, robbery, cultism, violence and cyber-crimes.

Oyetola who described youths as the most productive segment of Nigerian population, submitted that the nation’s plans for the future cannot be actualised without the involvement and active participation of the youths.