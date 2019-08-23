Interfaith Group Donates Relief Materials To Abuja IDPs

National Interfaith and Intercultural Dialogue Forum (IDFP) which focuses on peaceful coexistence of adherents of all religions in Nigeria yesterday donated relief materials to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The materials which included food and other toiletries, according to the group, were donated to mark the United Nations (UN) International Day of Material Services and Care For The Displaced Persons.

Those who benefited from the donation are the displaced persons at Malaysia Garden IDPs Camp Apo and the displaced persons in Kuchigoro, all in the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC).

Sponsored by KAICCIID Dialogue Centre Vienna, IDFP said it is focused on Interfaith activities and inter– religious awareness, dialogue and understanding for the two dominant faiths in Nigeria – Christianity and Islam.

Speaking at one of the IDPs’ camps located at Kuchigoro in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), co-secretary of IDFP, Pastor Joshua Ibrahim urged the displaced persons to have faith in God and forgive those who displaced them.

“This is not the best of the situation but you must not do things that will make God to be angry. Forgive one another and love each other,” Ibrahim said.

Ibrahim who said that they were at the camp to mark the UN Day Of Caring For The Displaced Persons added that IDFP is concerned about their situation.

The leader of the camp, Alhaji Usman Adamu who thanked the two religions for caring for them said it was not their wish to be at the camp for five years but added that it was as a result of Boko Haram crisis.

“All of us here had roof over our head with inheritance and farmland but we left everything in Borno State because of the Boko Haram crisis. Most people here are hard working because even with this condition even women will always leave the camp to faraway Nasarawa State to farm. If we have a place to stay, we won’t be living here,” he said.

The co-chairman, Central Coordinating Council, IDFP, Amir Jamil told the displaced persons that their situation was a test but encourage them not to think about revenge even if they know the people behind their ordeal.