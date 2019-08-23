COVER STORIES
Kogi: APC NWC Screens Aspirants As Bello Expresses Confidence
Kogi State governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has expressed optimism that he would be victorious at the primaries and the November 16 governorship election.
He gave the assurance while addressing journalists in Lokoja shortly after appearing before the screening committee sent by the National Working Committee of the party to screen aspirants preparatory to next week’s party primaries.
The governor, who welcomed the deluge of aspirants in the party for the election said there was such a huge number because he has made it a healthy platform for politicians to aspire for political positions.
Governor Bello further expressed satisfaction with the process, saying that it was peaceful and devoid of rancour.
He called on party supporters to remain steadfast and law-abiding at all times and allow the committee to do its job at the end of which he was sure of victory.
Bello who called on all the aspirants to eschew all forms of bitterness stressed the need for them to work together with whoever emerges victorious in the August 29 party primary.
“The APC is a home and the home is very conducive and that is why everyone is jostling to belong here. I call on all the aspirants to support me in my effort to turn around the fortunes of the state,” he concluded.
The screening exercise, which commenced around 1pm, had about 10 aspirants, including Governor Bello, who is seeking a second term.
They presented themselves before members of the seven-man committee from the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.
Governor Bello, being the state governor and state party leader, was given the honour of being screened first, and immediately proceeded to complete the process.
The committee was led to the state by the chairman, screening committee, Kogi State, Senator Hope Uzodinma, who arrived with his team to initiate proceedings.
They were welcomed by the state party chairman, Hon. Abdullahi Bello, who provided them with the necessary conducive environment to complete the process.
Other aspirants who appeared before members of the committee include Admiral Usman Jubril (retd.); former National Airspace Research and Development Agency (NASRDA) boss Prof. Seidu Ogah; Veteran journalist Yakubu Mohammed; Mona Audu; Princess Hadiza Ibrahim; former PDP House of Representatives candidate, Bashir Gegu; former NFF boss Sani Lulu; DG, Consumer Protection Council (CPC) Tunde Irukera.
The screening exercise is expected to end today
