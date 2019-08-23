‘Why $16bn Power Probe May Fail’

Against the backdrop of the recent exposure of grand corruptions in the system, the Federal Government is now poised to probe the expenditure of $16billion on power projects without commensurate results by the previous administations of former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo, Umaru Yar’Adua and Goodluck Jonathan.

The projects were executed under the Nigerian Independent Power Projects (NIPP) scheme. But LEADERSHIP Friday’s findings have shown that the much-talked-about probe by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) may hit the rocks owing to vested interests.

The three leaders and some of their officials are being probed over the role they played in the disbursement of the $16billion on the power sector between 2006 and 2011 to various contractors.

The probe of the “investments” in the power sector, which some Nigerians described as a scam, came on the heels of President Muhammadu Buhari’s recent declaration that he would recover the money from all persons and organisations involved in the alleged scandal.

The humongous funds alleged to have been diverted into private pockets by the participating companies and other top officials of the government was during the power sector reforms initiative by the trio of Obasanjo, Yar’Adua, and Jonathan.

A very credible source in the EFCC told LEADERSHIP Friday that so far the commission had uncovered certain disturbing issues indicating that although the said sum of $16 billion covered investments in the whole power sector which cut across generation, transmission and distribution projects, which were handled by the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC).

The $16billion expended amounted to about 273.65 billion as the total sum reportedly spent on Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN) from 1999 to 2007.

According to a pressure group, #ProbePowerNow, the different power contracts that were awarded include: Pivot Engineering Ltd, which got contracts in the sum of $78,625,736.54 for the construction of Owerri-Ahoada-Yenagoa 132 KVA DC lines and substations. It is to be noted that out of this, $73,023,521.36 was paid to the contractor.

AREYVA T/D SPR-and-MBH power-for offshore works for construction of bays got £8,987,322.00 million and ₦600,000,000 million. The foreign payments have been fully made while only ₦161,704,254.50 million on the Naka was paid.

Chrome Consortium was awarded contracts for the provision of Gombe-Yola-Jakango 330kva SC lines at $74,872,154.04 million. The firm was paid $50,000,000.

Also, News Engineering Ltd got a contract valued at $3,485,113.50 million and 250,000,000 million for the construction of Jalingo 2×30/40 mva; 132/33kv sub-station. It received $2,670,679.36 million and 100, 850,347.04 million.

Meanwhile, one of the key actors in NDPHC, a Federal Government-owned enterprise, which was established in 2005 to serve as the legal vehicle to contract for, hold, manage and operate the assets of NIPP, was Louis Edozien, who is now the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Power.

Edozien was removed as Executive Director (Technical Services) at the NDPHC in 2014 for presenting neither discharge nor exemption certificate from National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

The anomalies in Edozien’s credentials were exposed in a report by Mrs. Maryam Danna Mohammed, who was NDPHC’s General Manager (Audit and Compliance).

But while Edozien found his way back to the public service as Permanent Secretary (Power) in November 2015, the whistle-blower, Mrs Mohammed, was disengaged from service in 2016 for no reason.

One of the fears being nursed by stakeholders and other interest groups like #ProbePowerNow is that Edozien, being a former key actor in NDPHC, will use his present position of Permanent Secretary in charge of the Power Ministry to scuttle the $16 billion power probe except he is given the boots.

“You know he was part of the people who sqaundered the power money and now he has a bigger role and power which he could use to tamper with relevant documents related to the projects which will serve as evidence unless he is asked to step aside for investigations to take place in earnest,” a senior official who preferred anonymity said.

Befor his engagement with NDPHC, Edozien had worked with a former Minister of Power, Senator Liyel Imoke, as a Special Assistant. It was under Imoke that multi-million dollars were expended on the pretext of various power reforms between 2003 and 2007.

“It will amount to impunity if officials concerned, who are still serving, will also sit as judges in thier own case because nothing will come out of the probe unless they are queried and relieved of their duties while the investigations last,” another source added.

However, there are feelers that Edozien, who is seen as a threat to the $16 billion power probe, is being backed by certain forces in the corridors of power, hence nothing will happen to him.

Beside his stint at NDPHC, Edozien had never work in the civil service. He returned to the country to pick up political appointment with Imoke. He skipped the mandatory one-national service despite the fact that he was eligible to serve his fatherland when he completed his studies abroad.

He was bursted and consequently sacked from NDPHC in 2014 over the NYSC saga but strangely Edozien staged a comeback to the civil service when he was appointed Permanent Secretary in spite of the recommendations of relevant security agencies especially the DSS.

It was gathered that highly placed officials in government facilitated the reinstatement and elevation processes for Edozien.

It is believed that he will be used by the same forces to scuttle the power probe because, according to insiders, some senior officials of the current government are also beneficiaries of the controversial $16 billion power projects awarded by the previous governments.