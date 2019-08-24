Explosion, Gunshots Mar Bayelsa PDP Delegate Election

A dynamite explosion, sporadic gunshots and pockets of protest, yesterday, marred the conduct of the ward congresses of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Ad-hoc delegate election in the 105 wards of Bayelsa State. While the dynamite explosion and sporadic gunshots were heard few metres away from the state secretariat along Lambert Eradiri road, protesters, against the conduct of the Ad-hoc delegate election, barricaded the entrance of the party secretariat.

LEADERSHIP Weekend gathered that though the PDP Secretariat was condoned off by heavy presence of soldiers and combatant policemen, the contending groups within the PDP mobilised hundreds of suspected thugs and cultists to the venue, while some eyewitnesses claimed the chairman of the Ward Congresses Electoral Committee for the Conduct of Ad-Hoc Delegate Election, Governor David Umahi, had left the PDP Secretariat for former president, Goodluck Jonathan’s residence after the distribution of election materials.

Others claimed the dynamite explosion caused the crowd of agitated party supporters to scamper for safety while Governor David Umahi and other member of the committee left the secretariat. Contacted on the incident, the state publicity secretary, Barr Osom Macgbere, said the incident did not have anything to do with the congress, ‘I was told the dynamite explosion occurred few metres away from the party secretariat.’ On his part, the leader of the INEC team that monitored the ward 11

election in Ogbia, Mr Joseph Omiloli, said he saw democracy at its best in the ward election and urged members of the PDP to sustain the peaceful attitude as they move towards electing a candidate to fly their flag in the governorship poll.