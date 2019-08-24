COVER STORIES
Explosion, Gunshots Mar Bayelsa PDP Delegate Election
A dynamite explosion, sporadic gunshots and pockets of protest, yesterday, marred the conduct of the ward congresses of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Ad-hoc delegate election in the 105 wards of Bayelsa State. While the dynamite explosion and sporadic gunshots were heard few metres away from the state secretariat along Lambert Eradiri road, protesters, against the conduct of the Ad-hoc delegate election, barricaded the entrance of the party secretariat.
LEADERSHIP Weekend gathered that though the PDP Secretariat was condoned off by heavy presence of soldiers and combatant policemen, the contending groups within the PDP mobilised hundreds of suspected thugs and cultists to the venue, while some eyewitnesses claimed the chairman of the Ward Congresses Electoral Committee for the Conduct of Ad-Hoc Delegate Election, Governor David Umahi, had left the PDP Secretariat for former president, Goodluck Jonathan’s residence after the distribution of election materials.
Others claimed the dynamite explosion caused the crowd of agitated party supporters to scamper for safety while Governor David Umahi and other member of the committee left the secretariat. Contacted on the incident, the state publicity secretary, Barr Osom Macgbere, said the incident did not have anything to do with the congress, ‘I was told the dynamite explosion occurred few metres away from the party secretariat.’ On his part, the leader of the INEC team that monitored the ward 11
election in Ogbia, Mr Joseph Omiloli, said he saw democracy at its best in the ward election and urged members of the PDP to sustain the peaceful attitude as they move towards electing a candidate to fly their flag in the governorship poll.
MOST READ
Eko Disco Donates N3m Equipment To Train Girls In ICT
Rights Groups Petition UN, AU Special Over Detention Of Sowore
Badagry Expressway: Sanwo-Olu Orders Completion Of Alakija, Navy Town Axis In 10 Days
BOHM Tasks New Ministers On Next Level Transformation
Filth: Oyo Declares Zero Tolerance On Indiscriminate Waste Disposal
Nasarawa Assembly Constitutes Standing Committees
Delta at 28: Okowa Salute Citizens, Says Better Days Are Here
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES22 hours ago
Tribunal: PMB, Atiku Know Fate September 13
- COVER STORIES22 hours ago
FG Pays N181bn For Unused Electricity
- NEWS22 hours ago
APC, PDP Rake In N1.1bn From Sale Of Forms For Kogi, Bayelsa Gov’ship Polls
- COVER STORIES22 hours ago
Army Launches Fresh Onslaught Against B’Haram Resurgence
- OPINION20 hours ago
El-Zakzaky’s Indian Misadventure
- NEWS22 hours ago
Ministerial List: I Was Shocked When My Name Was Omitted – Shittu
- NEWS9 hours ago
Amaechi, Abe Disagree Over Fresh APC Congress
- FEATURES22 hours ago
Saboteurs Of SIP To Face Prosecution – Uwais