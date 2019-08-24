NEWS
Gov Emmanuel Consoles Senator Ekpenyong On Wife’s Demise
Governor Udom Emmanuel has commiserated with Senator Chris Ekpenyong over the demise of his wife Dr. Grace Ekpenyong.
The State Governor who was accompanied on the condolence visit by the Deputy Governor, Mr. Moses Ekpo, Director General Divine mandate Otuekong Idongesit Nkanga, National Legal officer of the PDP, Barr. Emmanuel Enoidem, Senator Anietie Okon, SSG Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem, former SSG, Obonganwan Grace Ekong, Dr. Udoma Ekarika Dr Etido Ibekwe,Elder Aniekan Umana, some members of the state executive council and political stalwarts.
Emmanuel said the news of the demise of Late Mrs Grace Ekpenyong came as a shock and urged the family especially, the bereaved husband to be consoled by the fact that God who created her knew that a moment like this would come.
The governor said there is no better moment to loose a loved one.
He prayed God to comfort the family and to grant her eternal rest in the bosom of the Lord.
Responding Senator Chris Ekpenyong thanked the Governor and his entourage for identifying with him in his grief described the wife as a daughter of Zion and committed Servant of God as well his pillar of strength.
He thanked the Governor for the support given her during her travails to receive medical attention both at home and abroad.
Senator Chris Ekpenyong said that his late wife was an ardent supporter of the Governor and the PDP when he aspired for the Senatorial seat she gave him her blessings.
He recalled fond memories and said that he will greatly miss the companionship and her wise counsel.
He appealed to the state government to stand by him and the family to give his departed wife a befitting burial.
Prayers were offered for the family and for God to grant her Soul eternal rest.
