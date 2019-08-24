Tribunal Sacks Sen Dino Melaye

The Kogi State National Assembly and State Assembly Elections Petitions Tribunal yesterday sacked Dino Melaye as the Senator representing Kogi West senatorial district.

This was in a judgment delivered on Friday by a three-man panel led by Justice Anthony Chijioke.

The tribunal in a unanimous judgment ordered fresh election in the senatorial district.

Senator Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was declared a winner in the February 2019 National Assembly election but Senator Smart Adeyemi of the All Progressives Congress (APC) approached thetribunal and challenged Dino’s victory.

Adeyemi cited irregularities, over voting and non-compliance with the electoral acts as his reasons for challenging the election outcome.

The tribunal in a unanimous judgment, therefore, upheld Senator Adeyemi’s ground and ordered for fresh election in the senatorial district.

Melaye in a reaction has however vowed to appeal the ruling. He noted that he is confident in the Appeal Court while describing the tribunal as a travesty of justice.