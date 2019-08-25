Abiodun Pledges Commitment As TFN Graduates 44 Pioneer Fellows

Ogun State Governor, Mr. Dapo Abiodun has said his administration would support Teach For Nigeria (TFN), a non-profit organisation focused on enlisting Nigeria’s most promising future leaders who recently graduated 44 fellows at the maiden fellowship graduation ceremony in Lagos.

Speaking at the ceremony, the governor presented by his wife, Bamidele Abiodun, lauded the impact of TFN and said that the state government is committed to supporting its vision, as education is one of the core missions of the administration.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the graduating cohort were deployed to 25 public primary schools at undeserved communities in Lagos and Ogun states in a bid to build them as they work to eliminate the educational inequity in the country, thereby impacting approximately 2700 students.

Two of the graduating cohort, Dinyambe Nyatua and Bosede Ogidan were presented with a cheque of N250,000 from Grace Lake Partners Cares Foundation for their launch of the Child Support Initiative (CSI) project which addresses the menstrual hygiene management schools in Nigeria.

Also speaking, the CEO, Teach For Nigeria, Folawe Omikunle, advocated for a new Nigeria where every child has equal opportunities.

She said, “I strongly believe that to attain our dream of a new Nigeria, we require a coalition of leaders from all sides of the field working collectively towards breaking this vicious cycle of education inequity that has had many of our children entrapped for decades and has eaten deep into our education system.”