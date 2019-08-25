Alofe, Ex-Ekiti SSG, Dies At 86

Former Secretary to Ekiti State Government (SSG), Evangelist Adeola Alofe, is dead.

Pa Alofe who was an indigene of Ayetoro Ekiti in Ido/Osi local government area of Ekiti State, died at the age 86 after a brief illness.

He was appointed SSG by former Governor Ayodele Fayose in 2003, the position he held till 2005 when he was replaced with the late Chief Bade Gboyega.

The former SSG was a member of the House of Representatives between 1991 and 93 on the platform of Social Democratic Party in the old Ondo state.

Governor Kayode Fayemi also appointed the deceased as Senior Special Assistant on Religious Matters in 2010 after Court declared him the winner of the 2007 governorship and the 2009 rerun elections.

Alofe was at a time a staunch member of the People’s Democratic Party and he later defected to the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria in Ekiti State.

He has not been seen within the political circle since Fayemi won the second term in 2018.

A statement signed by a family member confirming his demise reads in parts: “With total submission to the will of Almighty Go, the entire Alofe’s family announce the passing away of our beloved brother, uncle, father and grandfather. He slept in the lord on 25th August 2019 at age 86.

“Funeral arrangements are to be announced by the family in due course”.