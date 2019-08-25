NEWS
Anti-Corruption Initiative Lauds GMD, NNPC Strategic Plans
The Anti-Corruption and Research-Based Data Initiative (ARDI) has observed that the strategic plans unveiled by the new Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Mele Kyari, would tame corruption in the corporation.
In a statement issued to LEADERSHIP by the executive secretary of ARDI, Chief Dennis Aghanya described it as a step in the right direction, explaining that the plan would maximize profitability and would transform the NNPC into a global giant in the energy sector.
Chief Dennis Aghanya commended the NNPC management for anchoring its operations on transparency, accountability and performance.
He said that his organization was encouraged by the road map unveiled by Kyari few weeks ago.
“This goal will certainly transform the NNPC into a global centre of Excellency in the energy sector, considering the strategic role of the corporation in the economic growth of the country.
“This would consolidate the anti-corruption stance of the present administration which would maximize profitability in both public and private sector of the nation’s economy,” he added.
He called on the heads of goverment agencies to take cue from the initiative and see their appointment at all times as a cell to service, requiring ingenuity and creativity, also advised them to adopt approaches that would guarantee the implementation of President Muhammadu Buhari administration’s agenda anchored on anti-corruption and output maximization.
MOST READ
Eko Disco Donates N3m Equipment To Train Girls In ICT
Rights Groups Petition UN, AU Special Over Detention Of Sowore
Badagry Expressway: Sanwo-Olu Orders Completion Of Alakija, Navy Town Axis In 10 Days
BOHM Tasks New Ministers On Next Level Transformation
Filth: Oyo Declares Zero Tolerance On Indiscriminate Waste Disposal
Nasarawa Assembly Constitutes Standing Committees
Delta at 28: Okowa Salute Citizens, Says Better Days Are Here
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES22 hours ago
Tribunal: PMB, Atiku Know Fate September 13
- COVER STORIES22 hours ago
FG Pays N181bn For Unused Electricity
- COVER STORIES22 hours ago
Army Launches Fresh Onslaught Against B’Haram Resurgence
- NEWS22 hours ago
APC, PDP Rake In N1.1bn From Sale Of Forms For Kogi, Bayelsa Gov’ship Polls
- OPINION20 hours ago
El-Zakzaky’s Indian Misadventure
- NEWS22 hours ago
Ministerial List: I Was Shocked When My Name Was Omitted – Shittu
- NEWS9 hours ago
Amaechi, Abe Disagree Over Fresh APC Congress
- FEATURES22 hours ago
Saboteurs Of SIP To Face Prosecution – Uwais