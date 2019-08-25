Anti-Corruption Initiative Lauds GMD, NNPC Strategic Plans

The Anti-Corruption and Research-Based Data Initiative (ARDI) has observed that the strategic plans unveiled by the new Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Mele Kyari, would tame corruption in the corporation.

In a statement issued to LEADERSHIP by the executive secretary of ARDI, Chief Dennis Aghanya described it as a step in the right direction, explaining that the plan would maximize profitability and would transform the NNPC into a global giant in the energy sector.

Chief Dennis Aghanya commended the NNPC management for anchoring its operations on transparency, accountability and performance.

He said that his organization was encouraged by the road map unveiled by Kyari few weeks ago.

“This goal will certainly transform the NNPC into a global centre of Excellency in the energy sector, considering the strategic role of the corporation in the economic growth of the country.

“This would consolidate the anti-corruption stance of the present administration which would maximize profitability in both public and private sector of the nation’s economy,” he added.

He called on the heads of goverment agencies to take cue from the initiative and see their appointment at all times as a cell to service, requiring ingenuity and creativity, also advised them to adopt approaches that would guarantee the implementation of President Muhammadu Buhari administration’s agenda anchored on anti-corruption and output maximization.