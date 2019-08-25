Bayelsa Guber: APC Chieftain Seek Oshiohmole’s Intervention Over Party Primaries

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State, Chief Richard Kpodoh, has written to the party’s National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiohmole, seeking for his intervention in next Thursday’s governorship primaries of the party in the state.

Kpodoh, in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP in Port Harcourt, said he decided to write to Oshiohmole due to his worried over uncertainties surrounding the planned method for the conduct of the gubernatorial primary election.

The former Security Adviser to the Bayelsa State Governor said he was deeply concerned that the party was yet to make a categorical statement on the how the primary would be conducted.

He said: “I have decided to write to you, my party chairman, because with a few days left before our primary election, there are still uncertainties about how the party plans to conduct our primary.

“There has been serious confusion on this matter. When some people are favourably disposed to a direct primary method, quite a number of us are of the view that the indirect primary method should be used.

“For those of us who believe in indirect primary, our position has been and remains that the party cannot be blowing hot and cold on a simple matter like this.

“We find it worrisome that whereas the indirect primary method is adopted for Kogi State, there are still very strong speculations that some of our leaders are comfortable with the direct primary method.

“I will like to sound this note of advice, that Bayelsa should not and cannot be treated differently. The party needs to come out openly to clear the air on this.

“Assuming without conceding, that the direct primary is to be adopted, I believe it is just right and proper for the members to be told in clear terms, why a different method is being preferred for our state.”

Kpodoh urged the national chairman to be firm and decisive in handling the concerns raised on the matter, in order not to lose its members who may feel aggrieved.

The APC chieftain said: “Our situation is special and should be treated with as such. Our state has been ruled by the opposition party and it will only take a united house for us to win the battle ahead.

“We have a very serious battle. If we go into that battle as as divided house, we will lose. I urge you, my chairman, to step in and prevent anything that may lead hinder our electoral successes.”