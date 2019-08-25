Don’t Obtain Forms From Suspended Chairman, AA Nat’l Leadership Warns Guber Aspirants

The national leadership of the Action Alliance (AA) has warned Kogi and Bayelsa States governorship aspirants on the platform of the party not to obtain their Expression of Interest and nomination forms from Chief Kenneth Udeze or Vernimbe James, forrmer National Chairman and National Secretary of the party respectively.

In a statement from the AA National Publucity Secretary, Prince Charles Chukwuemeka, the National Leadership emphasized that the duo have been suspended from the party since June 14 and their suspension ratified by the National Think Thank Committee (NTTC) and the National Executive Committee (NEC) on August 10.

Chukwuemeka averred that obtaining forms or relating with the suspended party leaders by aspirants was tantamount to not being interested to context election on the platform of the AA.

According to him, the leadership of AA led by Alhaji Mohammed Abubakar as Acting National Chairman and Mr Eli Moses as Acting National Secretary would in due course produce candidates for the Kogi and Bayelsa States governorship election slated for November 16.

Chukwuemeka stated that the leadership of AA was working with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that was present the day the suspension of the National Chairman and the National Secretary was ratified.

In the statement issued in Abuja, he said, “The National Leadership of AA led by Muhammad Abubakar would like to warn and advice party members not relate or deal with the party’s National Chairman and National Secretary for the forthcoming governorship election in Kogi and Bayelsa States.

“The party members and general public would recall that the AA former national Chairman and National Secretary were suspended on allegations bothering on misconduct and embezzlement of party finds.

“lt would be pertinent to state that the highest decision making bodies of AA, the National Think Thank Committee (NTTC) and the National Executive Committee (NEC) have since ratify their suspension.

“We will submit the names of our candidates on or before the September 5, which is INEC deadline for parties to submit candidates’ names.”

The party National Publicity Secretary also add that any person transacting any form of business in the name of the party does so at his or her peril, just as he stated further that any decision or decisions taken by the duo from te 14th day of June was null and void and of no effect.

Meanwhile, Dr. Samuel Audu Alfa has been elected as the governorship candidate of AA in Kogi State by the Kenneth Udeze led faction of AA.

Suspending Udeze and James in in June, Abubakar said, “We as members of both the NTTC and NEC are aware that about N100m was generated from the sale of nomination forms, expression of interest forms and willful donations from candidates and aspirants during the last election has not been accounted for.

“Every effort made to have the duo of National Chairman and National Secretary to subject the accounts of the party to scrutiny has been rebuffed.”