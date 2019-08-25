COVER STORIES
FBI Releases Full List Of Nigerians Indicted Of Cybercrime
A United States (US) law enforcement Agency, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has released the full list of Nigerians indicted of cybercrime.
The 80 indicted people have been charged for conspiracy to commit fraud, conspiracy to launder money, and aggravated identity theft at a Californian court.
Some of the indicted persons still at large also got additional charges of other offences.
A 145 page document obtained by LEADERSHIP Sunday said the 80 people were indicted for conspiracy to commit wire fraud, mail fraud and bank fraud.
It was gathered that the suspects also engaged in monetary transactions in property derived from specified unlawful activity.
The court charges obtained by LEADERSHIP Sunday said the suspects operated an unlicensed money transmitting business and destroyed property to prevent seizure.
Other charges against the suspects include giving false statements, aggravated identity, aiding and abetting, and criminal forfeiture.
Other charges include business email compromise (BEC) frauds, romance scams among others.
The charges, LEADERSHIP Sunday gathered were filed in October 2018 by a grand jury.
According to the court document, those indicted are:
S/N SUSPECTS
1 Valentine Iro
2 Chukwudi Christogunus Igbokwe
3 Jerry Elo Ikogho
4 Izuchukwu Kingsley Umejesi
5 Adegoke Moses Ogungbe
6 Albert Lewis Cathey
7 Tityaye Marina Mansbangura
8 Chukwudi Collins Ajaeze (better known as Thank You Jesus)
9 Ekene Augustine Ekechukwu
10 Chuks Eroha
11 Collins Nnaemeka Ojimba
12 FNU LNU aka Xplora G
13 Uchenna Ochiagha
14 Nnamdi Theojoseph Duru
15 Ericson Uche Oforka
16 Mark Ifeanyi Chukwuocha
17 Augustine Nnamdi
18 Chiemezie Christopher Chilaka
19 Charles Ohajimkpo
20 Stanley Ugochukwu Uche
21 Chika Augustine Odionyenma
22 Paschal Chima Ogbonna
23 Samuel Nnamdi Onwuasoanya
24 Macwilliam Chinonso Chukwuocha
25 Emmanuel Onyeka Uzoka
26 Joshua Aniefiok Awak
27 George Ugochukwu Egwumba
28 Uchechukwu Solomon Ezirim
29 Augustine Ifeanyi Okafor
30 FNU LNU aka “Okay Sam Mal”
31 Leslie N. Mba
32 Ogohukwu Innocent Ikewesi
33 Emmanuel Uzoma Ogandu (better known as Son of God)
34 Amarachukwu Harley Anywanu
35 Bright Ifeanyi Azubuike
36 Emeka Moses Nwachukwu
37 FNU LNU aka “Donatus Izunwanne”
38 Chinwendu Kenneth Osuji
39 Eusebius Ugochukwu Onyeka
40 Chidi Anunobi
41 Anthony Nwabunwanne Okolo
42 Obinna Christian Onuwa
43 Chijioke Chukwuma Isamade
44 Linus Nnamdi Madufor
45 Chrysaugonus Nnebedum
46 Ugochukwu Okereke
47 Fidel Leon Odimara
48 Kingsley Chinedu Onudorogu
49 Dessi Nzenwah
50 Chimaroke Obasi
51 James Chigozie Agube
52 Chimaobi Uzozie Okorie
53 Ogochukwu Ohiri
54 Kennedy Chibueze Ugwu
55 Ifeanyichukwu Oluwadamilare Agwuegbo
56 Victor Ifeanyi Chukwu
57 Chidi Emmanuel Megwa
58 Princewill Arinze Duru
59 Desmond Iwu
60 Onyeka Vincent Chika
61 Ifeanyi Kingsley Mezienwa
62 Victor Uchenna Aguh
63 Kevin Amarachi Eshimbu
64 Vitalis Kelechi Anozie
65 Williams Obiora Agunwa
66 George Chimezie Dike
67 Munachiso Kyrian Ukachukwu
68 Nwannebuike Osmund
69 Chidiebere Franklin Nwangwu
70 Damian Uchechukwu Ajah
71 Emeka P. Ejiofor
72 Lawrence Chukwuma Ubasineke
73 Chinedu Bright Ibeto
74 Valentine Amarachi Nwanegwo
75 Emmanuel Chidiebere Dike
76 Jeremiah Utieyin Eki
77 Chinaka Davidson Iwuoha
78 Chima Darlington Duru
79 Ikenna Christian Ihejiureme
80 Obi Onyedika Madekwe
FNU, LNU means first name unknown, last name unknown.
