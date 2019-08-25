FBI Releases Full List Of Nigerians Indicted Of Cybercrime

A United States (US) law enforcement Agency, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has released the full list of Nigerians indicted of cybercrime.

The 80 indicted people have been charged for conspiracy to commit fraud, conspiracy to launder money, and aggravated identity theft at a Californian court.

Some of the indicted persons still at large also got additional charges of other offences.

A 145 page document obtained by LEADERSHIP Sunday said the 80 people were indicted for conspiracy to commit wire fraud, mail fraud and bank fraud.

It was gathered that the suspects also engaged in monetary transactions in property derived from specified unlawful activity.

The court charges obtained by LEADERSHIP Sunday said the suspects operated an unlicensed money transmitting business and destroyed property to prevent seizure.

Other charges against the suspects include giving false statements, aggravated identity, aiding and abetting, and criminal forfeiture.

Other charges include business email compromise (BEC) frauds, romance scams among others.

The charges, LEADERSHIP Sunday gathered were filed in October 2018 by a grand jury.

According to the court document, those indicted are:

S/N SUSPECTS

1 Valentine Iro

2 Chukwudi Christogunus Igbokwe

3 Jerry Elo Ikogho

4 Izuchukwu Kingsley Umejesi

5 Adegoke Moses Ogungbe

6 Albert Lewis Cathey

7 Tityaye Marina Mansbangura

8 Chukwudi Collins Ajaeze (better known as Thank You Jesus)

9 Ekene Augustine Ekechukwu

10 Chuks Eroha

11 Collins Nnaemeka Ojimba

12 FNU LNU aka Xplora G

13 Uchenna Ochiagha

14 Nnamdi Theojoseph Duru

15 Ericson Uche Oforka

16 Mark Ifeanyi Chukwuocha

17 Augustine Nnamdi

18 Chiemezie Christopher Chilaka

19 Charles Ohajimkpo

20 Stanley Ugochukwu Uche

21 Chika Augustine Odionyenma

22 Paschal Chima Ogbonna

23 Samuel Nnamdi Onwuasoanya

24 Macwilliam Chinonso Chukwuocha

25 Emmanuel Onyeka Uzoka

26 Joshua Aniefiok Awak

27 George Ugochukwu Egwumba

28 Uchechukwu Solomon Ezirim

29 Augustine Ifeanyi Okafor

30 FNU LNU aka “Okay Sam Mal”

31 Leslie N. Mba

32 Ogohukwu Innocent Ikewesi

33 Emmanuel Uzoma Ogandu (better known as Son of God)

34 Amarachukwu Harley Anywanu

35 Bright Ifeanyi Azubuike

36 Emeka Moses Nwachukwu

37 FNU LNU aka “Donatus Izunwanne”

38 Chinwendu Kenneth Osuji

39 Eusebius Ugochukwu Onyeka

40 Chidi Anunobi

41 Anthony Nwabunwanne Okolo

42 Obinna Christian Onuwa

43 Chijioke Chukwuma Isamade

44 Linus Nnamdi Madufor

45 Chrysaugonus Nnebedum

46 Ugochukwu Okereke

47 Fidel Leon Odimara

48 Kingsley Chinedu Onudorogu

49 Dessi Nzenwah

50 Chimaroke Obasi

51 James Chigozie Agube

52 Chimaobi Uzozie Okorie

53 Ogochukwu Ohiri

54 Kennedy Chibueze Ugwu

55 Ifeanyichukwu Oluwadamilare Agwuegbo

56 Victor Ifeanyi Chukwu

57 Chidi Emmanuel Megwa

58 Princewill Arinze Duru

59 Desmond Iwu

60 Onyeka Vincent Chika

61 Ifeanyi Kingsley Mezienwa

62 Victor Uchenna Aguh

63 Kevin Amarachi Eshimbu

64 Vitalis Kelechi Anozie

65 Williams Obiora Agunwa

66 George Chimezie Dike

67 Munachiso Kyrian Ukachukwu

68 Nwannebuike Osmund

69 Chidiebere Franklin Nwangwu

70 Damian Uchechukwu Ajah

71 Emeka P. Ejiofor

72 Lawrence Chukwuma Ubasineke

73 Chinedu Bright Ibeto

74 Valentine Amarachi Nwanegwo

75 Emmanuel Chidiebere Dike

76 Jeremiah Utieyin Eki

77 Chinaka Davidson Iwuoha

78 Chima Darlington Duru

79 Ikenna Christian Ihejiureme

80 Obi Onyedika Madekwe

FNU, LNU means first name unknown, last name unknown.