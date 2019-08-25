Gov Ayade Knighted By Catholic Church, Promises Greater Service To Humanity

Cross River State governor, Professor Ben Ayade was at the weekend inducted into the noble order of the Knight of St. John of the Catholic Church.

The event took place at the Sacred Heart Cathedral, the seat of the Metropolitan Arch-Diocese of Calabar.

Speaking after a thanksgiving service, Ayade indicated that his new status as a Knight dwarfs all other achievements he has attained in his life.

He described his investiture as “a very solemn thing and very emotional thing. It is a rededication of my life and service to humanity.

“I think it is the highest point one can rise to when you have risen above the physical, the material and the mundane and worldly things. It is highly edifying in spirit and in soul.

“From the lectures I got during my initiation process, it is obvious that the knight of St. John is about charity, empathy and brotherhood.

Brotherhood in the sense of provision and support for humanity. This is actually a call for greater service to humanity and winning of souls for God.”

He expressed gratitude to God for His favours and blessing in his life, saying nothing could be more rewarding than serving God.

His words: “My Knighthood represents a new life, a new journey towards God, putting everything I have towards the attainment of the whole essence of mankind; bringing value to humanity and getting closer to God.

“I’m very lucky that God has allowed me attain heights-university, PhD, Professor, Lawyer, Senator and now governor. I have never spent a day in the hospital. God has been fair enough to me.

“I have passed 50 years and it is time for me to know that the journey to my end is shorter than where I am coming from. All the achievements would not have been possible without God, so it is time for God.”

While pledging to continue to provide quality leadership to the people of Cross River, the governor enthused that knighthood is inspirational and a platform to get closer to God.

“I will use my office as the governor to serve God and humanity. Irrespective of religion, God is the ultimate. That is why I chose spiritual growth, spiritual highness above other considerations. In all the titles I have acquired, none means more to me than “Sir” Ben Ayade.”