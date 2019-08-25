NEWS
Gov Okowa Greets Sultan Of Sokoto At 63
Delta Governor, Sen. (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, has congratulated the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji (Dr) Sa’ad Abubakar III, as he clocked 63 years on Aug. 24.
The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, on Sunday in Asaba, commended the Sultan for his untiring efforts at promoting and advancing the cause of peace, unity and positive development in all parts of the country.
He said that Nigerians at all levels appreciated the Sultan for his immense contributions toward building bridges of unity and peaceful coexistence among the citizenry.
“My family, the Government and people of Delta felicitate with you, the Sokoto Emirate Council, the Government and people of Sokoto State on the occasion of your 63rd birth anniversary.
“Your usual timely and wise counseling on national issues keeps us, leaders, in check at all times.
“We acknowledge your exemplary role as head of Jama’atu Nasirl Islam (JNI), President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) and co-Chairman of Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC).
“We also appreciate your support for education in Nigeria as a key to the promotion and protection of human life and dignity because man has no dignity without education.
“As you continue to use your exalted throne to promote peace, unity and positive development in the Caliphate and across our nation, be rest assured of the support, partnership and cooperation of the government and people of Delta,” he said
Okowa prayed that Almighty Allah would grant the Sultan more years of good health to continue in his many services to the nation.
