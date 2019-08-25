NEWS
Groom Pays N50, 000 As Bride Price, Marries Sultan’s Daughter
The Sarkin Malaman Sokoto, Sheikh Buhari Siriddawa, yesterday, led group of Ulamas, like deputy chief Imam of Bauchi, chief imam of Sultan Muhammad Bello of Jumaat Mosque and Professor Bello Galadanchi in the solemnisation of marriage between the daughter of Sultan and the son of former Bauchi State governor, after payment of 50,000 naira as bride price.
The occassion, which was graced by prominent personalities from far and near, had in attendance, representatives of the federal government.
Leading the federal government delegation, Abah Kyari, the chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari alongside Boss Mustapha, secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), to the wedding ceremony of Fatima Abubakar III and Mahmood Abdullahi Yuguda.
While at the wedding venue, business mogul, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, scores of state governors, emirs, chiefs, prominent Islamic clerics, deputy speaker of House of Representatives and the Chief Justice of Nigeria also offered prayers for the new couple.
Seeking Fatima Abubakar’s hands in marriage, representative of the groom and Emir of Bauchi, Alhaji Rilwanu Sulaiman Adamu, got the nod of the bride’s representative, Emir of Gwandu, Alhaji Muhammadu Iliyasu Bashar.
While at the wedding fatiha, dignitaries, led by the chief imam of Ghana, Sheikh Usman Sharubutu, took time to offer special prayers for the father of the bride, Sultan of Sokoto and president general, Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) as he turned 63 years same day.
Meanwhile, LEADERSHIP Sunday realised the state metropolis wore a new look ahead of the event.
