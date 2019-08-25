Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Kogi West: Adeyemi Applauds Tribunal For Voiding Melaye’s Election

Published

1 day ago

on

Senator Smart Adeyemi has described the judgment of the election petition  tribunal which nullified the election of his opponent, Senator Dino Melaye’s, as the Kogi West senator elect as  a reaffirmation of his confidence in the judiciary.

Accorsing to him, the verdict last Friday, has brought to light the position of the APC in the state that the February 23, 2019 election was massively rigged  and riddled with  malpractices as evident in the mutilation of  report sheets and the  illegal declaration of results at the wrong venue in the senatorial district contrary to court order.

Adeyemi said although APC’s case in the petition was to nullify the election, the party has since gotten further evidences that it actually won the election.

He stated: “however, we are ready to go for the rerun of the election and we are very confident that, the wish of the people on whm to represent them at the senate will be finally  accomplished. Luckily, the Tribunal was able to detect over 40,000 invalid votes cast with the use of unregistered PVCs during the infamous election.

“The Tribunal similarly saw that, the election was  characterised with massive mutilations of electoral documents, over voting, gross irregularities and non compliance with electoral processes.

“Sen Dino Melaye also denied his name after proven to the court of law beyond reasonable doubt by providing his tax clearance certificate submitted to INEC and his credentials, he did that to swerve the Tribunal from giving a just verdict”.

Adeyemi added that the pronouncement  has strengthened his conviction that no matter how any manipulation is  window dressed, its  consequences would not always pervert the course of justice.

He continued: “Going by the stringent scrutiny of the documents by the honourable Tribunal, it was  realised that over 40,000 invalid  votes were  added to the total numbers of legitimate votes cast in the election.

“Subtracting the figures from the total votes cast using the Permanent Voters Cards, as certified by INEC, we will  be having about 30,000 votes  in our favour, a number and more than enough to declare us as  winners without going through any rerun of the election”.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Rev Up Your Libido...Enjoy Unforgettable, Pure, Long - lasting Fun!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: