Man Gets Bail After 1 Year In Police Detention

An FCT High Court, on Friday, granted bail to one Hamidu Drisu Abuh who has been under police detention for one year for an unknown offence.

The vacation judge, Peter Affen, in his ruling, granted Abuh bail under section 32 (1),(2) and section 159 (2) (3) of administration of criminal justice act, 2015.

Affen said that the law does not allow the detention of any person more than 24 hours without being brought to court for arraignment.

He said that the court served the respondents an order to bring the applicant to court on Aug 23 or show cause why they would not bring him to court, but they failed to comply with that order.

He however, granted Abuh, who is still under police detention, bail in the sum of N10 million with reasonable surety in like sum.

The judge also ordered that the surety must be a level 10 civil servant and reside within the jurisdiction of the court and must present valid means of identification.

Abuh, who resides at Kubwa, Abuja, filed a suit of breach of fundamental right for arresting and detaining him in custody from July 17, 2018 till date for undisclosed allegation.

The applicant filed the suit against the inspector general of police, commissioner of police, FCT, and one Bawa James of Intelligent Response Team, one Nuhu Isiaka, OC Federal Sars, and OC FCT Stars.

Mr A A Owobi, Counsel to Abuh, made an oral application for the bail of the applicant, citing section 32 (1) (2) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015.

Amufu prayed the court to use its discretion to admit the applicant bail in liberal terms.