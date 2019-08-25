CRIME
Man Gets Bail After 1 Year In Police Detention
An FCT High Court, on Friday, granted bail to one Hamidu Drisu Abuh who has been under police detention for one year for an unknown offence.
The vacation judge, Peter Affen, in his ruling, granted Abuh bail under section 32 (1),(2) and section 159 (2) (3) of administration of criminal justice act, 2015.
Affen said that the law does not allow the detention of any person more than 24 hours without being brought to court for arraignment.
He said that the court served the respondents an order to bring the applicant to court on Aug 23 or show cause why they would not bring him to court, but they failed to comply with that order.
He however, granted Abuh, who is still under police detention, bail in the sum of N10 million with reasonable surety in like sum.
The judge also ordered that the surety must be a level 10 civil servant and reside within the jurisdiction of the court and must present valid means of identification.
Abuh, who resides at Kubwa, Abuja, filed a suit of breach of fundamental right for arresting and detaining him in custody from July 17, 2018 till date for undisclosed allegation.
The applicant filed the suit against the inspector general of police, commissioner of police, FCT, and one Bawa James of Intelligent Response Team, one Nuhu Isiaka, OC Federal Sars, and OC FCT Stars.
Mr A A Owobi, Counsel to Abuh, made an oral application for the bail of the applicant, citing section 32 (1) (2) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015.
Amufu prayed the court to use its discretion to admit the applicant bail in liberal terms.
MOST READ
Eko Disco Donates N3m Equipment To Train Girls In ICT
Rights Groups Petition UN, AU Special Over Detention Of Sowore
Badagry Expressway: Sanwo-Olu Orders Completion Of Alakija, Navy Town Axis In 10 Days
BOHM Tasks New Ministers On Next Level Transformation
Filth: Oyo Declares Zero Tolerance On Indiscriminate Waste Disposal
Nasarawa Assembly Constitutes Standing Committees
Delta at 28: Okowa Salute Citizens, Says Better Days Are Here
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES22 hours ago
Tribunal: PMB, Atiku Know Fate September 13
- COVER STORIES22 hours ago
FG Pays N181bn For Unused Electricity
- COVER STORIES22 hours ago
Army Launches Fresh Onslaught Against B’Haram Resurgence
- NEWS22 hours ago
APC, PDP Rake In N1.1bn From Sale Of Forms For Kogi, Bayelsa Gov’ship Polls
- OPINION20 hours ago
El-Zakzaky’s Indian Misadventure
- NEWS22 hours ago
Ministerial List: I Was Shocked When My Name Was Omitted – Shittu
- NEWS9 hours ago
Amaechi, Abe Disagree Over Fresh APC Congress
- FEATURES22 hours ago
Saboteurs Of SIP To Face Prosecution – Uwais