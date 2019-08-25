Minister Targets September For Presentation Of 2020 Budget

The new minister of state for Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mr Clement Agba, has told the management and staff of the ministry that attending to Mr President’s promise to deliver the 2020 Budget to the National Assembly by September 2019 remains his immediate target.

Mr Agba made this declaration yesterday, at the reception and hand-over ceremony of the ministry’s affairs by the permanent secretary, held at the conference room of the ministry.

He, therefore, called for co-operation and commitment of staff, to achieve this and other mandates of the ministry in line with the next level agenda of the government, stressing that the only way to succeed is to work together as well as working smartly in the discharge of their duties.

Speaking earlier, the permanent secretary, Mr Ernest Umakhihe, formally welcomed the minister and assured him of staff readiness, dedication to working with him to achieve the objectives of government and onerous tasks ahead.

Mr Umakhihe also apprised the minister with the key mandate of the ministry which include; advising the government of the federation on matters relating to national development and overall management of the national economy; providing budget functions, implementing budget and fiscal policies of the federal government of Nigeria

According to the permanent secretary, one of the enviable achievements of the immediate past dispensation was ensuring the stability and growth of the Nigerian economy when it went into recession.

“This was done through the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP), a short medium term plan spanning the period 2017-2020. The ERGP is now being concluded and arrangements are ongoing to put in act, a successor plan aimed at consolidating the gains of the ERGP and to also act as a roadmap for the Next Level agenda of the government”, continued Mr Umakhihe.