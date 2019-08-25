NGF Chair Tasks Media On Balanced, Investigative Reports

Communication has a great role to play in promoting good governance, hence, the Nigerian media must rise above the traditional role of information, education and entertainment to promote social justice and hold government to account.

Governor of Ekiti State and Chairman, Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Dr Kayode Fayemi, made the submission at the first Governors’ Lecture and Philosophy of Mass Communication Book release at the University of Lagos, Akoka.

According to Governor Fayemi in a statement by the media office of the NGF, gone are the days of Investigative Journalism in the country, noting that only a handful of Media Houses still engage in such.

He opined that the media should set the agenda for good governance and ensure discussion on issues of good governance stressing that politics reportage should not be left for charlatans and unprofessional practitioners with shenanigans.

Governor Fayemi encouraged the media to use their platforms to encourage more decent people to get involved in politics as the penalty for refusing to participate in politics will get Nigerians to continue to be ruled by inferiors.

He also advised the Nigerian media to quit adversarial tradition, become less antagonistic, while remaining highly critical with a call for specialised training of personnel in policy development, implementation and evaluation.

The highpoint of the event was the promise by Governor Fayemi to buy the hundreds of copies of the Book for all Mass Communication departments in Nigeria.